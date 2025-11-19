One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Doctors across Canada are reporting a shocking trend: instead of offering treatment, Health Canada is normalizing euthanasia as a “care option” for patients who still have hope.

It’s a disturbing shift, and it’s happening right now.

Whistleblowers warn that what began in 2016 as a tightly controlled policy to help the dying has mutated into a sprawling system that quietly incentivizes the elimination of expense, suffering, and, apparently, patients.

By Frank Bergman November 18, 2025

Canada’s euthanasia regime is spiraling out of control, and now frontline doctors are coming forward with chilling warnings that the government is railroading treatable patients into “assisted suicide” instead of care.

Several doctors have come forward to lift the lid on the new protocols from Health Canada, the government’s taxpayer-funded healthcare system, that steer patients into the “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program.

In a new exposé by filmmaker Frank Panico, three Canadian doctors blow the whistle on the government’s pressure to push patients into “choosing” euthanasia over more expensive treatments under the nation’s socialized healthcare system.

As Slay News has previously reported, the government is now Canadian government is now saving tens of millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them.

Since euthanasia was first legalized under the Trudeau government in 2016, doctors have come under increasing pressure to relieve the burden on the healthcare system by killing patients.

Dr. Will Johnston of Vancouver, Dr. David D’Souza of Toronto, and Dr. Catherine Ferrier of Montreal revealed that federal protocols now require doctors to discuss euthanasia with vulnerable patients, presenting state-sanctioned death as a “treatment option.”

D’Souza, a family physician and pain specialist, warned that the government’s push is directly influencing patient decisions.

“If a physician is suggesting euthanasia as an option or a treatment option for their pain or their suffering, then that is a very serious thing,” D’Souza said.

“As a patient is more likely to take this option given that a health professional has suggested it.

“I think it does severe harm to the doctor-patient relationship when physicians are now allowed and even suggesting euthanasia as a means to end their suffering.”

His warning centers around Health Canada’s 2023 “Model Practice Standard for Medical Assistance in Dying.”

The guidelines mandate doctors and nurses to pressure patients into “choosing” euthanasia while discussing care, effectively redefining suicide as medicine.

The guideline states practitioners “must take reasonable steps to ensure persons are informed of the full range of treatment options,” explicitly including MAiD.

However, in many cases, patients are being denied access to treatments, leaving them with no other option than to “choose” euthanasia.

“Promises were lies — now doctors are being coerced”

Dr. Johnston, head of British Columbia’s Euthanasia Resistance Coalition, said the new regime breaks every promise Canadians were given when euthanasia was legalized.

“Promises were made that no doctor would ever be coerced to participate in euthanasia, no doctor or nurse would ever lose their job because they wouldn’t cooperate with euthanasia,” Johnston said.

“All of that was a complete fiction. All of those things have now happened.”

Johnston described a system where hospitals, nursing homes, and even palliative care units are being forced to host euthanasia killings, something the government originally insisted would never occur.

Doctors pushing death, not treatment

Montreal geriatric specialist Dr. Catherine Ferrier shared her own disturbing experience: doctors aggressively promoting MAID to a family member with brain cancer.

The first doctor gave him only two options: euthanasia or palliative sedation.

The doctor provided no psychological, social, or restorative alternatives, despite the patient’s vulnerable state.

Ferrier said even the psychiatrist referral focused solely on determining whether the patient was “competent” to choose euthanasia, not on helping him live.

“These two doctors were guys his age, and I’m convinced that they looked at him and said: ‘I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes so he’s better off dead,’” Ferrier said.

Disabled Canadians: Pressured to die because life is “too expensive”

The whistleblowers echoed recent revelations from Inclusion Canada CEO Krista Carr, who confirmed that disabled Canadians are being pushed toward euthanasia during routine appointments.

Her claims match leaked internal reports from Ontario doctors showing:

• Patients are euthanized because they can’t afford to live

• Individuals opting for death due to loneliness, poverty, or lack of home care

• Providers labeling obesity as a “grievous and irremediable” condition to justify euthanasia

• Injured workers told financial hardship “left them with no choice” but euthanasia

One case involved an obese woman who called herself a “useless body taking up space,” which a doctor claimed qualified her for euthanasia on medical grounds.

Canada’s euthanasia explosion: a global outlier

Since Trudeau’s Liberal government expanded MAiD, Canada has become home to the world’s fastest-growing euthanasia program, now 13 times larger than when it began.

Wait times for actual healthcare now average 27.7 weeks, driving desperate citizens to seek death instead of care.

Some elderly and disabled Canadians who refuse euthanasia say they’ve even been called “selfish” for choosing to live.

Euthanasia is now Canada’s sixth-leading cause of death.

However, Statistics Canada does not list it as such because it records the underlying illness, not the lethal injection, as the cause.

The numbers paint a grim picture

Health Canada confirmed 13,241 euthanasia deaths in 2022, a staggering 4.1% of all deaths, and a 31% jump from 2021.

And doctors warn that unless Canadians confront what’s happening, the trend will only accelerate.

The whistleblowers are sounding the alarm, warning that MAiD has gone from “rare and exceptional” to a government-backed shortcut for suffering, poverty, disability, and medical burnout.

“Assisted suicide” has now become a lethal substitute for actual care.

In a country where patients are waiting months for treatment but can receive euthanasia approval in days, the message is unmistakable:

Canada’s healthcare system is no longer saving lives; it’s eliminating the people who need it.

Health Canada has had several names since its inception in 1919. Despite how innocuous its name and mandate sound, this organization had an initial purpose: population control.

