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Four months before the WHO declared a global emergency over Bundibugyo Ebola in Congo, Moderna and Oxford had already received $26.7 million from CEPI to develop mRNA vaccines targeting that exact strain.

May 2026: WHO declares a global emergency over the exact same strain.

Just another perfectly timed coincidence from the people who definitely don’t run the same pandemic playbook every single time.

The playbook always repeats: fund the shot, escalate the fear, declare the emergency, then present the vaccine as the only solution.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Just four months ago, Bill Gates' vaccine cartel CEPI gave Moderna and University of Oxford $26.7 MILLION to develop Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA and viral vector shots in January 2026.

And then just yesterday, we saw the World Health Organisation declare am Public Health Emergency of International Concern over that same Bundibugyo Ebola strain in the Congo.

So four months before it happens, Bill Gates apparently has some sort of magical ball.

Full Story:

Back in 2020, we were told to prepare for the “Next One” that will get people’s attention.

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