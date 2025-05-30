Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
21m

So, the vastly expanded expanded program of required childhood "vaccinations" causes a ~30X increase in autism (to ~3% of the population; ~1-in-30 kids, up from ~1-in-10,000 two generations ago, and now it's open season on killing them outright. When you stitch those two facts together, the sick-dark-demonic pattern is that of a stocked hunting preserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
14m

Yes. History is circular. Aktion T4 could just be back...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture