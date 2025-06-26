One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In a move that sounds ripped straight from Orwell’s darkest nightmares, RFK Jr. has unveiled a plan that doesn’t just threaten our privacy, it threatens the very idea of liberty itself. Under the guise of “freedom” and “security,” this proposal seeks to turn every American into a tracked and monitored subject, echoing the dystopian world of 1984.

RFK Jr. Unveils Plan to Strap Government Tracking Devices on Americans Before 2030

By Baxter Dmitry June 25, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unveiled what critics are calling a chilling and Orwellian plan to embed electronic surveillance into the daily lives of Americans. Under the banner of health, Kennedy is promoting the widespread adoption of wearable tracking devices — one for every man, woman, and child in the United States within four years.

“We’re about to launch the biggest advertising campaign in HHS history to encourage Americans to use wearables,” Kennedy said in a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing on Tuesday.

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years,” said Kennedy, referring to the electronic devices designed to monitor biometric data, location, and behavioral patterns.

While Kennedy claims this initiative is the cornerstone of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, critics argue it’s the Trojan horse for something much more insidious: the globalist dream of total population surveillance, long championed by the World Economic Forum, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other unelected elite bodies. RFK Jr. was supposed to be the voice of resistance. Instead, he’s threatening to deliver the globalist surveillance state under the guise of patriotism and health.

The push for constant biometric surveillance is not new. The World Economic Forum (WEF), especially during the leadership of Klaus Schwab, has been publicly advocating for wearable and implantable technology for over a decade.

In 2022, Schwab’s top advisor Yuval Noah Harari bluntly stated, “We are no longer mysterious souls; now we are hackable animals.”

Even Schwab himself once praised China’s authoritarian surveillance infrastructure as a model for the world, calling it “an example of effective governance” in his now-infamous remarks at a WEF roundtable.

China, which already uses a nationwide system of facial recognition, social credit scoring, and smartphone tracking, is widely seen by globalists as the testing ground for a digital control grid that could soon be exported to the West.

Now, with RFK Jr.’s plan, that future appears to be knocking on America’s door.

The Biden administration and international health organizations laid the groundwork for digital monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic with contact tracing apps, vaccine passports, and proposals for digital health IDs.

Now, with Kennedy’s proposal, critics warn we are entering the next phase: making digital surveillance devices as common as smartphones — or mandatory.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been at the forefront of funding biometric tracking technologies in developing nations, including wearable pregnancy monitors, digital vaccine records, and biometric identity systems tied to financial access. Critics say these same systems are now being imported into the U.S., rebranded as “health tech” or “wellness innovation.”

If the vision becomes reality, every American could soon be outfitted with a government-approved electronic tracker, monitoring their health metrics, movements, behaviors — and perhaps even political loyalties.

Freedom advocates are calling for immediate public debate, transparency, and legal safeguards before this vision becomes a chilling new normal.

Because when the government knows your heartbeat, your footsteps, and your every move — freedom becomes an illusion.

Share

Related articles: