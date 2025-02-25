Wealthy French Businessman Died From the Covid-19 Vaccine – but Life Insurance Company DENIES PAYOUT, Citing Voluntary Suicide by Experimental Jab
The judge in the case determined that the side effects of the COVID vaccine were well-known, and the man willingly chose to get vaccinated despite the risks, essentially committing suicide.
By S.D. Wells February 14, 2025
A wealthy French businessman who died after receiving a COVID vaccine injection will not receive a life insurance payout, as his death is considered a result of participating in a dangerous medical experiment.
This case sets a precedent for future lawsuits related to COVID vaccine deaths, as it establishes that those who die after voluntarily receiving an experimental vaccine may not be eligible for life insurance payouts.
The American Life Insurance Council has stated that life insurance policies may deny payments if someone dies from a COVID-19 vaccine, as these vaccines are considered experimental drugs, and policyholders should be aware of this risk.
Death from a medical experiment is not covered by most life insurance policies, so a wealthy French businessman who died directly from a COVID clot shot injection gets no payout for his family because he apparently “volunteered” to commit suicide in a dangerous experiment where he got injected with a plandemic China Flu “vaccine.”
Even the judge overseeing the case brought by the man’s family says that the side effects of the Covid jab are well-known and that there is no way that the man could NOT have known the adverse events that were likely, and that he WILLINGLY chose to get the vaccine, even though most employers around the world fired people for not getting injected with the gene-mutating technology.
To top it all off, because this man made a “choice” to get jabbed in this scamdemic experiment, he essentially COMMITTED SUICIDE, so there will be no life insurance payout, ever. This case will hold precedent for anyone else trying to sue the vaccine manufacturers or life insurance companies for not paying out on policies of those who die (voluntarily) by lethal (Covid) injection.
All Covid shots are considered experiments so if you die by mRNA lethal injection you are said to have committed suicide and cannot collect on a life insurance policy
Does anyone remember the CDC or FDA declaring that all Covid vaccinations are “experiments?” Was that part of the terminology of “Emergency Use Authorization?” Does it cite the mRNA “vaccine” as an experiment on the package insert warning? Well, that’s how the insurance companies and judges say it’s documented.
Thinking this only happened in France and won’t happen in the USA? Wrong. The American Life Insurance Council says life insurance policies MAY DENY PAYMENT if you DIE from the Covid-19 vaccines because they are experimental drugs. That’s right folks. Everyone who thought Big Pharma was out to save them from a pandemic is finding out the hard way that they took a lethal injection in a voluntary experiment that is not covered by any life insurance policies and you should have known this all along.
Check your policy now. Also, watch the embedded video below that shows exactly why all mRNA jabs are considered part of a grand experiment on humans, because the nanoparticle spike protein prions form white rubbery clots in the blood and organs, and are now being removed by surgeons around the globe in an effort to save millions, possibly billions, of injected humans from sure death by heart attack or stroke.
Doctors & embalmers keep reporting on abnormal fibrosis blood clotting being pulled from patients & the deceased.
If you took 3 or more - seriously go check your Blood viscosity. pic.twitter.com/j1n9MRYmCj
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 23, 2025
Bookmark plague.info to your favorite independent websites for updates on new gain-of-function viruses the CDC and WHO release into the “wild” along with the suicide injections they call “vaccines.”#mRNAsuicide
The logic of that judgment makes Fauci and Pfizer et al, murderers. As well as anyone whose policies forced people to get the jab against their will.
I'm going to take a contrarian point of view on this: I think this legal decision is spectacular! Is it fair? No, and it is certainly not justice for this man's loved ones. But the life insurance industry played no part in this genocide and the decision is correct at its core. So what makes this tragic, unjust situation "spectacular"? THIS may finally be the final insult that finally lays bare the entire shitshow to the millions of foolish people (including my entire family) who drank the koolaid, harmed themselves and their kids, and exhibited dismissive contempt and marginalization of those of us who educated ourselves and chose not to take the Jab. This legal judgement is SUCH an assault on the propagandized fiction inflicted on billions of people around the world that it should make people livid. Tragically, it will take a horror of this magnitude to awaken the hundreds of millions -- if not billions -- of people whom we must win over to our side before they unleash the NEXT Scamdemic. The accurate judicial understanding expressed in this sad legal judgement will hit millions between the eyes like a 2 by 4. This is the only hope we have of achieving the kind of pushback we will need to fight their future multi-vector attack