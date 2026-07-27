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Source: Health Freedom Defense Fund

Shannon Joy and former Rep. MTG just called for a peaceful revolt from the bottom up.

“We still haven’t had a Covid reckoning.”

“Our federal government … rolled out a poisonous injection.”

“Coerced millions of Americans into taking it.”

“Thousands of businesses have been put out of business because of the lockdowns.”

“And the transfer of wealth.”

“Peaceful non-compliance, organizational efforts at the local level, resistance.”

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