Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Check back in the year 2093 to see if the JFK assassination and the fake covid pandemic have been resolved. They are working diligently on these things.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Terri's avatar
Terri
8h

Definitely need a REVOLUTION!! Get your guns ready!

Reply
Share
3 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture