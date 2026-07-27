“We Still Haven’t Had a COVID Reckoning...Our Federal Government Rolled Out a Poisonous Injection...Coerced Millions of Americans Into Taking It.”
Shannon Joy and former Rep. MTG just called for a peaceful revolt from the bottom up.
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Source: Health Freedom Defense Fund
Shannon Joy and former Rep. MTG just called for a peaceful revolt from the bottom up.
“We still haven’t had a Covid reckoning.”
“Our federal government … rolled out a poisonous injection.”
“Coerced millions of Americans into taking it.”
“Thousands of businesses have been put out of business because of the lockdowns.”
“And the transfer of wealth.”
“Peaceful non-compliance, organizational efforts at the local level, resistance.”
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Check back in the year 2093 to see if the JFK assassination and the fake covid pandemic have been resolved. They are working diligently on these things.
Definitely need a REVOLUTION!! Get your guns ready!