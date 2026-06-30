WATCH: Sen. Ashley Moody Exposed Dr Anthony Fauci for All of His Lies
It Was All Fake
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Source: Andrew Bridgen
The pandemic was fake.
The tests were fake.
The mask science was fake.
The social distancing was fake.
The vaccine science was fake.
The news was fake.
IT WAS ALL FAKE.
‘The “Vaccines”Have Killed Millions... Personally I No Longer Believe There Was Any Novel Respiratory Virus... If we can’t persuade people of that, humanity is going down’
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Thank you Senator Moody For Conducting Your Due Diligence On Behalf Of The American People!
Consequences? Still zero...