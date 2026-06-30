One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Andrew Bridgen

The pandemic was fake.

The tests were fake.

The mask science was fake.

The social distancing was fake.

The vaccine science was fake.

The news was fake.

IT WAS ALL FAKE.

‘The “Vaccines”Have Killed Millions... Personally I No Longer Believe There Was Any Novel Respiratory Virus... If we can’t persuade people of that, humanity is going down’

Share

Related articles: