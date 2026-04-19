Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2h

And how exactly would she know that “more than 450,000 lives of people aged 25 or older in England”? How many of those 450,000 would have survived without a vaccination? Her words are utter nonsense.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Yes, the vaccines were a huge success, if killing off millions of people was the goal.

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