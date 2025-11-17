One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former medical coder/whistleblower Zowe Smith describes waking up to the “vaccine” fraud:

“Th] lab where I worked... everybody was saying... you get the flu from the flu shot... then when the Covid jabs came out, people were having strokes and encephalitis and blood clots like I’ve never seen before... And they were getting Covid-19 immediately after getting the shot.”

This clip of Smith, who is also the author of The COVID Code: My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult, is taken from an interview with David Knight posted to Rumble on November 13, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“I started to wake up during really, when they started declaring two weeks to flatten the curve, and I started seeing people wearing masks in public. I knew this was not a pandemic, and there was something, some kind of psychological operation going on because I had worked in the hospital for the swine flu scare, and it wasn’t a thing in the hospital. It was just regular flu. I’ve even talked to, people that were on the front lines, like ER doctors and nurses, and they said— Some of them even said that they got it, and it wasn’t that big of a deal.

“When they declared Covid, I was really suspicious. This is just going to be another vaccination campaign because they already had mandates for the flu shot for health care workers for, like, a decade before that. And I had been doing the exemption every year. And the reason I did that is because the first year that they made health care workers get the flu shot, everybody was getting the flu. And so that was the year that we came up with the— It was just a rumor within the university lab where I worked, but everybody was saying it, that you get the flu from the flu shot.

“Ever since then, I just didn’t want to do it. So during that whole year of Operation Warp Speed, the only thing that’s going to get us back to normal is this vaccine. I thought this— If the flu shot never worked, the chances that the COVID shot is going to work is slim to nil. And the amount of pressure for this one compared to the flu shot is astronomical. So there’s something to it. So that made me actually not just look at the COVID shot, but look at all the other vaccines.

“What I learned was they don’t teach coders or doctors or nurses anything about vaccine side effects or adverse effects, despite the fact that they have, codes to assign for vaccine effects. But I would see patients come in with, like, Guillain Barre before this, and the doctors would try very hard not to relate it to a vaccine.

“There would be codes in there, like adverse effect of flu shot or adverse effect of whatever. And those are supposed to be, like a safety signal code, like one of the reasons why the ICD10 system, which is owned by the WHO, by the way, so every. Every member state that is part of the WHO has to report these codes. And it’s for statistical monitoring purposes.

“This is how they monitor pandemics. This is how they monitor cancer, like how many cases of cancer there are throughout the world, or heart problems or pneumonia cases. This is the system that they use. And it’s also supposed to be used, starting in clinical trials for devices and drugs to look for a safety signal. So I thought with this COVID-19 vaccine, there should be a code for adverse effect of this shot, and it should be my job to assign it.

“I did my due diligence and I looked into all the warnings and what could happen if people got the shot. And then I looked at what could happen if people got the other vaccines. And I started to realize that they had been burying all of the effects that people would get from vaccines and not assigning these adverse effect codes up until 2020.

“Then when the COVID-19 vaccine came out, there was no code to report it. So it should have been my job to collect that danger signal. And I even went on a podcast called Deborah Gets Red Pilled, was just a radio show, in early 2021, right after I quit my job. And I said the COVID-19 vaccine is more dangerous than all of the other vaccines combined. And that was with my— That was just an observation, but it was 10 years of medical coding experience and then learning what I learned about vaccine side effects and all the cases that I saw of children in the ER constantly having eczema or rashes or even anaphylactic responses. And then I look at the record, they just got a vaccine, but the doctor’s not connecting the two.

“So when COVID-19 came out, people were having strokes and encephalitis and blood clots like I’ve never seen before. Myocarditis. They were getting COVID-19 immediately after getting the shot, like the same day or the next day, and then being hospitalized. There are people with paralytic problems, seizure disorders, blood disorders, where they couldn’t even figure out what was going on because the patient was clotting and bleeding at the same time and they didn’t even know how to treat it. Crazy stuff started happening just in the first four months of the vaccine rollout.”

