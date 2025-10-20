Wait…what? Pfizer Admits They Do Not Know How Their Vaccine Actually Works
"If this is science then God help us"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Pfizer Admits They Do Not Know How Their Vaccine Actually Works.
They also don’t know where it travels in the body and they don’t know how long the patient will produce the toxic spike protein for .
So how did they know it’s was ‘safe and effective?
Freudian slip of the year (2021)
Related articles:
Catherine Austin Fitts: The mRNA Injections Serve as a Platform for Installing "Operating Systems" in People's Bodies
·
BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Employees Were Given a *Special Batch* Different From What Was Forced Into the General Population
·
AstraZeneca Executive: "We Received a Phone Call From DARPA Telling Us That COVID Has Been Declared a National Security Threat." ONE MONTH Before a Pandemic Was Announced
·
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide
·
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
·
No jabs!!
Travis Kelce and Tay Tay, $20 million Pfizer bucks. Cha Ching.