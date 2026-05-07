Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
25m

Hantavirus is the new MonkeyPox.

With the jabbed bioweapon in ~5B humans, they have a limitless array of new novel 'viruses' that will be presenting forevermore.

Each a pretext for the draconian 'pandemic' measures that were often baked into law across the developed world.

All just side effects (or intended effects) of the MRNA/DNA bioweapons.

Isn't Scientism grand?

Peace.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1h

I am not honoring the “hantavirus” with an article, because it’s a no-brainer for my readers that viruses have always been cover-ups for common poisonings and tools to force the masses into submission, as it happened during convid. Lyme was another mil-grade test and “global infection,” but it was accompanied by “allergies” and “arthritis,” which gave it away as a cover-up:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/buddhist-robot-and-chicken-shit

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