Wait…what? “Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome” Was Listed as a Possible Covid Vaccine Side Effect in Pfizer’s Monitoring Documents
Was this the kind of information they wanted hidden until 2085?
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A rare rodent-borne illness, “Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome”, appeared inside Pfizer’s 2021 post-authorization vaccine safety monitoring documents as a potential adverse event under observation.
Is this why they wanted the data sealed until 2085?
BNT162b2 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports Page 33
The United Nations’ (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that “monkeypox” is actually a “side effect” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
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Hantavirus is the new MonkeyPox.
With the jabbed bioweapon in ~5B humans, they have a limitless array of new novel 'viruses' that will be presenting forevermore.
Each a pretext for the draconian 'pandemic' measures that were often baked into law across the developed world.
All just side effects (or intended effects) of the MRNA/DNA bioweapons.
Isn't Scientism grand?
Peace.
I am not honoring the “hantavirus” with an article, because it’s a no-brainer for my readers that viruses have always been cover-ups for common poisonings and tools to force the masses into submission, as it happened during convid. Lyme was another mil-grade test and “global infection,” but it was accompanied by “allergies” and “arthritis,” which gave it away as a cover-up:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/buddhist-robot-and-chicken-shit