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A rare rodent-borne illness, “Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome”, appeared inside Pfizer’s 2021 post-authorization vaccine safety monitoring documents as a potential adverse event under observation.

Is this why they wanted the data sealed until 2085?

The United Nations’ (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that “monkeypox” is actually a “side effect” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

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