Oh, just magnetic nanoparticles in the vaccine, no big deal.

Except they’re tied to DARPA projects nobody talks about.

But sure, keep trusting the “safe and effective” narrative while they quietly upgrade your biology.

By Frank Bergman July 17, 2025

A group of scientists has just issued an explosive warning after discovering the presence of “magnetic nanoparticles,” which penetrate the brain and “manipulate thoughts,” in the bodies of people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Alarmingly, the scientists also link the nanoparticles to surges in “turbo cancer,” prion diseases, and sudden deaths.

The study was led by Dr. John W. Oller Jr. of the University of New Mexico, and Okinawa Christian University’s Professor Daniel Santiago and Dr. Daniel Broudy.

Their paper was published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

The experts are raising alarms about a terrifying possibility that Covid mRNA “vaccines” may enable brain-targeted “mind-control” interfaces.

This bombshell review argues that magnetic elements found in the “vaccines” could be part of a biotechnological delivery method called “magnetofection,” a concept linked to DARPA’s research into mind-control interfaces.

The study, released in July 2025, exposes how previously unnoticed magnetic nanoparticles could be used for deeply intrusive purposes, including the theoretical development of “brain-targeted” technologies capable of controlling human thoughts and actions.

This raises disturbing questions about the true intentions behind the rapid deployment of mRNA “vaccines” and their long-term implications on personal freedom.

The Alarming Evidence of Magnetofection

The authors of the review analyze data from multiple studies, including a pivotal 2024 ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) study by Diblasi et al.

This study found 55 undeclared elements, including ferromagnetic metals like iron, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth metals such as gadolinium and lanthanum, in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccine” vials.

The review highlights how these elements could be used for magnetofection, a delivery method designed to use magnetic nanoparticles to penetrate cellular and even neurological barriers.

These findings starkly contrast with statements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC has denied the presence of magnetic components in mRNA injections.

As the study points out, there are glaring discrepancies between what the public has been told and the scientific evidence now surfacing about the actual contents of these vaccines.

DARPA’s Mind-Control Capabilities and Vaccine Technology

What’s even more disturbing is the link between this new research and prior DARPA-funded projects on brain interfaces.

The review cites over 60 peer-reviewed publications discussing the use of magnetic nanoparticles for neuromodulation, which is a technique for manipulating brain activity.

According to the authors, the same technology DARPA has researched could now be present in the mRNA vaccines, offering a possible explanation for the unexpected neurological side effects seen in some vaccine recipients.

DARPA’s research into non-surgical brain interfaces and mind-control technologies has long been controversial.

The idea that vaccine ingredients could be designed to tap into this research raises the possibility that the government and pharmaceutical companies could be experimenting with invasive neurological technologies under the guise of public health.

Concerning Findings: Evidence of Post-Vaccine Adverse Effects

The study also points to previous reports of bodily magnetism in vaccinated individuals, with several claims documenting people who have exhibited unusual magnetic properties after receiving the vaccine.

Coupled with reports of strange and devastating post-vaccine side effects such as “turbo cancer,” prion diseases, and sudden deaths, the review raises the question of whether these adverse events could be linked to the magnetic properties of the nanoparticles in the shots.

The authors argue that the CDC and other public health agencies have misled the public by denying the presence of ferromagnetic and paramagnetic elements in the jabs.

They believe that this failure to disclose the full truth about the contents of the injections may be a deliberate attempt to hide the potential for neurological manipulation.

What’s at Stake: The Need for Transparency and Accountability

This latest study adds fuel to the fire of concerns about the unregulated use of advanced technologies in public health initiatives.

Paired with this new evidence, the rapid rollout of mRNA “vaccines” raises serious questions about the transparency, accountability, and ethical implications of such high-risk biological experimentation.

While some may dismiss the idea of mind-control capabilities as a conspiracy theory, the potential applications of magnetofection are too significant to ignore.

If these nanoparticles can reach and affect the brain, they could be used not only for medical purposes but also for far more sinister applications, including behavioral modification and thought control.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call for Safety and Oversight

As governments and pharmaceutical companies push forward with more widespread use of mRNA “vaccines,” the public deserves answers.

The review calls for immediate, independent forensic analysis of vaccine contents and robust regulatory oversight to ensure that these technologies do not become tools of mass control.

The unsettling possibility that mRNA shots may contain materials designed for neurological manipulation is not something that can be dismissed lightly.

With the risks of potential abuse on such a large scale, it’s more crucial than ever to demand transparency, rigorous safety testing, and a pause in the unchecked use of these technologies.

The question now is whether the scientific community and government agencies will take these warnings seriously.

Will they prioritize the health and freedoms of the public, or continue pushing forward with their untested, and potentially dangerous, experiments?

The future of individual rights and autonomy may depend on the answer.

"I worked for several years... to understand what was happening with the injections... they were trying to install operating systems in people's bodies... Like... tagging livestock..."

