Source: Sense Receptor

WOW! Sasha Latypova says RFK Jr. told her in May 2025 that “he knows” we want the PREP Act declaration pulled for the Covid jabs, but said he can’t because “he has a president to report to”

“The real pressure is coming from the pharmaceutical complex, from Susie Wiles....”

This clip of Latypova, a retired pharma R&D executive who has been interviewed by RFK Jr. multiple times since the Covid operation began, is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to Rumble on November 18, 2025.

“Because of this complete horror, this PREP Act declaration that’s issued by HHS Secretary. I thought it was a slam dunk when RFK Jr. was appointed HHS Secretary because I talked to him about this exact thing. We’ve had the same conversation I’m having with you right now with RFK Jr. in 2023.

“There is a podcast. I was on his podcast. It’s on CHD website, it’s on every podcast platform. You can go search it. It’s called Militarized Healthcare. By the way, he came up with that title. I did not. And we are discussing for over an hour this whole PREP Act, the coverage, the license to kill the military operation. And he is in complete agreement with it.

“So I thought it was slam dunk. I thought he was going to do this the first thing in office. He didn’t immediately do it. In February, I published an open letter to him. It’s on, you know, I put it on Twitter. It’s on my Substack as well. It’s a five-minute video where I’m reminding him of this law and that he has full authority to terminate this. And nothing happened.

“Eventually, in May, I received the phone call from him where he said, I know what you want me to do. So he knows what we want him to do...[But] at that time he referred to Trump, as, as, well— So he said that he has a president to report to. Okay, yes, Trump and Susie Wiles. He didn’t mention Susie Wiles, but Trump was mentioned.

“And, another point, he said, and all these people, you know, for everyone who is asking to remove it, I have hundred phone calls telling me that they want these vaccines. Well, I didn’t—Well, yeah, first of all, it’s not quite true anymore. It may have been in May, but totally today, if you look at the data, fully, about 90% of health care workers refuse mRNA shots.

“So I’m not sure where is that majority that asks him to keep these shots on the market. I don’t think that majority exists anymore. People have become educated, and some through unfortunately very hard experience being injured themselves or seeing injuries in their loved ones and children, their horrific injuries.

“And so I don’t buy into that anymore. That there is a majority. There isn’t majority, it’s a minority. And, the real pressure is coming from the pharmaceutical complex, from Susie Wiles, from Stefanie Spear. And yeah, you’re correct. These men who are ostensibly our leaders are showing us what kind of leaders they are. They are somehow, they’re hiding behind these attack dogs that they have hired. And, they can’t quite bring themselves to firing those attack dogs and bringing in competent staff.

“So, for example, all of the leadership at HHS, the political leadership that was brought in with this administration, are utterly incompetent. Incompetent and sellouts, clearly. Sellouts.”

Big Pharma’s liability protection is the only thing keeping COVID shots alive. RFK Jr. can pull it today.

