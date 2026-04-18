Vernon Coleman’s Jibby Jab Song
A tribute to the modern medical profession
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Words by Vernon Coleman
It’s time to have your vax
It’s time to have your jab
It’s the quickest way we know
To put you on the slab
We have a large assortment
Of jabs we can try
All of them are dangerous
And some will make you die
We hope you’ll come and visit
We hope you’ll bare an arm
The truth is that we’re doctors
And we’d like to do you harm
(Now repeat from top until you are tired, or until they catch you and jab you to death)
Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2026
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God bless you Doctor Coleman 🥰 You always make me smile 😁🙏🏻
Somehow I can’t bring myself to laugh.