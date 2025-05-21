One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson May 20, 2025

In a world where dissent was silenced and skepticism was branded as conspiracy, those who resisted the COVID-19 vaccine mandates are now being vindicated in the most tragic of ways.

A man, stricken with cancer after submitting to the experimental mRNA injections, delivers a raw and unfiltered confession: "The anti-vaxx people appear to be the winners... You won. You win completely." His words cut through the propaganda like a knife, exposing the devastating consequences of blind trust in corrupt institutions.

As the truth unfolds, it becomes clear that the unvaccinated — those who refused to be part of a global medical experiment — are not just survivors but the true victors in a war waged against bodily autonomy and informed consent.

However, the war is far from over. Those who complied with the medical tyranny and those who did not must now unite and band together to bring the perpetrators behind this man-made hell to justice.

A man suffering from vaccine-induced cancer admits the unvaccinated "won" by avoiding the shots and relying on natural immunity.

The COVID vaccine campaign, pushed by governments and corporations, has led to widespread injury while failing to stop transmission.

Distrust of Big Pharma and authoritarian mandates was not conspiracy—it was common sense, now validated by real-world outcomes.

The unvaccinated, once vilified, now hold the "winning position" with stronger immunity and no long-term injection risks.

Justice must be pursued against those who enforced medical coercion and lied about vaccine safety.

The confession: A reckoning for the vaccinated

The man’s emotional statement — "I did not end up in the right place. The right place would be natural immunity, no vaccination" — is a damning indictment of the covid narrative. His words echo thousands of similar testimonies from those injured by the shots, many now battling sudden cancers, heart conditions and autoimmune disorders. Meanwhile, the unvaccinated, who endured discrimination and censorship, emerged unscathed, their natural immunity proving more durable than the rapidly waning protection of the jabs.

This reality dismantles the core argument of mandate pushers: that refusing vaccination was "selfish" or "dangerous." In truth, the vaccinated spread the virus just as easily, while the unvaccinated faced brutal segregation — losing jobs, education and basic freedoms — for refusing an ineffective and risky medical experiment.

Distrusting Big Pharma and Big Government was never wrong

"It's never wrong to distrust government. It's never wrong to distrust big companies," the man admits. His words affirm what independent journalists and medical freedom advocates have long argued: Blind faith in institutions with histories of corruption — like the CDC, FDA and Pfizer — was never justified. From the opioid crisis to the suppression of ivermectin, these entities have repeatedly prioritized profit over public health.

The COVID vaccines, rushed to market with no long-term safety data, followed the same pattern. Yet those who questioned the narrative were smeared as "anti-science," despite decades of pharmaceutical malfeasance proving their skepticism valid. Now, with myocarditis rates soaring and excess deaths spiking in heavily vaccinated nations, the truth can no longer be suppressed.

Uniting for justice is essential to ensure this never happens again

The man’s plea — "You should take victory and I should take defeat" — is not just an admission of error but a call to action. The vaccinated and unvaccinated must unite to hold accountable the architects of this medical tyranny: the politicians who enforced mandates, the media that silenced dissent, and the corporations that profited from fear.

Legal battles are already mounting, from lawsuits over vaccine injuries to criminal complaints against officials who suppressed early treatments. But true justice requires mass awakening — a rejection of the "biosecurity" regime that used pandemics as pretexts for control. The unvaccinated, once marginalized, now lead that fight, proving that medical freedom, not compliance, is the path to a healthier society.

This man's raw admission exposes the catastrophic failure of government and corporate coercion, revealing how natural immunity and medical freedom were the true paths to health — not experimental mRNA injections. As the vaccinated face mounting health crises, the unvaccinated stand vindicated, their skepticism of Big Pharma and authoritarian mandates proven justified. Now, the question remains: Will the victims of this medical tyranny unite to demand justice?

