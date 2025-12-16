Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

If illness and disease existed as separate entities that can attack the body, any immunity that you have would work against all diseases. You would never become sick. What happens is the body becomes poisoned from toxic invasion and that results in what the medical mafia calls illness and disease. Then they want to poison you further with vaccines and drugs wanting you to believe they offer a cure.

The body always cures itself when the poisons are stopped or limited. You were created to always be naturally healthy, not endlessly sick. There is no immunity involved because if the body was to pick and choose what you would be immune to, eventually something would come along and kill you.

Germ theory is so backwards but that is what propels the monsters of medicine. Everyone has been indoctrinated to be fearful of illness and disease when really what is happening is that the body is being poisoned by toxic crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
17m

"Antibody production is not immunity to disease. The promotion of this false equivalency represents the first Big Lie of vaccinology."

That Big Lie is not an origin story but a derivative one — a downstream consequence of the far older deception known as germ theory. Once the premise of pathogenic microbes is accepted without trial, salvation delivered by needle is ushered in.

From that initial fraud flows its most profitable offspring — the endlessly invoked ‘virus,’ a spectral antagonist blamed for all disorder yet never required, within the narrative itself, to conclusively present itself.

The lie of ‘vaccinology’ is the satanic offspring of the original fraud.

The deadly con endures by keeping its participants trading deceptions on sanctioned exchanges, endlessly circulating false beliefs while suppressing access to the one asset that would collapse the market: the forbidden knowledge that, in this universe, no pathogenic threat exists requiring toxic intervention.

Remove the foundational fraud, and the downstream lies evaporate with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture