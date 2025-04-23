One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson April 23, 2025

Last month, in a presentation given to Health Alliance Australia, systems neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCairn discussed his analysis of the unusual fibrous white clots retrieved from deceased, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein which is in the covid “vaccines.”

He also discussed how he determined the clots’ composition to be diseased, proteinaceous tissue; primarily misfolded fibrin (protein), also known as prions, that is highly amyloidogenic.

Dr. McCairn’s laboratory offers tests to detect amyloid burden through blood samples. Ninety per cent of blood sent to Dr. McCairn has the spike protein-induced amyloidogenic peptides. It is very concerning that clots taken from the body of the deceased still contain prions with a very strong signal months after they have been removed from the body; there are severe implications for public health, particularly concerning infected blood used for transfusions.

His latest laboratory findings and research have revealed a global amyloidogenic health disaster, where misfolded fibrin (protein) is causing multi-organ dysfunction, neurodegeneration, cancer, heart disease and other health issues.

In the video below, Dr. Philip McMillan briefly discusses Dr. McCairn’s findings.

By Dr. Philip McMillan

Spike Prions: What Dark Secret Are They Hiding? 22 April 2025 (13 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it and read a transcript on Substack HERE.

The longer this pandemic continues and the more outcomes I observe, the more concerned I become. Today I want to share something that is not easy to understand. It may sound conspiratorial to some, but there is credible evidence emerging that demands our attention.

I hesitated for a while before deciding to speak about this. It is connected to prion diseases, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which are rare but devastating brain conditions. The spark for this discussion came from recent reports out of Oregon regarding mad cow disease, and deeper research into unusual blood clots found in embalmed individuals.

I want to be clear from the beginning. Official fact checks still insist that there is no credible evidence linking covid-19 vaccines to neurodegenerative diseases. However, this statement has little weight when we realise that almost no one has been actively studying the possibility. It becomes a situation where authorities say, “prove it,” while simultaneously refusing to investigate it themselves.

That is why the work of scientists like Kevin McCairn is so important.

The Alarming New Findings

Kevin McCairn, a respected researcher, recently conducted advanced analysis of embalmer clots. These clots have been dismissed for years as conspiracy material. But Kevin took it further using Raman spectroscopy, a highly specialised technique for studying molecular structures.

What he found is disturbing. There is a high probability, exceeding 85 to 90 per cent, that these clots contain amyloid structures and prion-like particles.

For those unfamiliar, prions are not viruses or bacteria. They are misfolded proteins that are capable of turning other normal proteins into similarly misfolded, infectious versions. This is the mechanism behind diseases like mad cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

I had to sit with this information for a long time to process it fully. Prions are not just a theoretical risk. They are a known phenomenon, studied for decades. Their ability to travel through the nervous system and destroy brain tissue is well documented.

Watch the full video presentation at Health Alliance Australia:

Health Alliance Australia: Warning: Global amyloidogenic health disaster with Dr Kevin McCairn, 21 April 2025 (207 mins)

How Prions Work

Prions start off as normal proteins, often located in the brain. When an infectious prion comes into contact with a healthy one, it causes the healthy protein to misfold and become infectious too.

It is similar to how one bad strawberry in a container will spoil all the others. Once the process starts, it is almost impossible to stop. Over time, these prions create holes in the brain tissue, leading to a sponge-like appearance, hence the term spongiform encephalopathy.

The idea that spike protein exposures, whether through infection or vaccination, might create prion-like conditions is extremely serious. It is not something we should brush aside because it sounds alarming.

Kevin Mccairn Rt Quic Raman Prion Amyloid Confirmation AI Research 34.3.25 Download

The Path Forward

Right now, Kevin McCairn’s findings are preliminary. They deserve serious scientific follow-up. Instead of dismissing concerns, the medical community must replicate or refute his findings through independent studies.

We cannot afford another situation where vital warnings are buried because they are inconvenient. If prion-like changes are occurring, we must find out quickly and begin developing strategies to prevent or mitigate long-term damage.

In the meantime, I will be discussing this topic in greater depth during an upcoming presentation. I invite anyone who wants to truly understand the science and the implications to join me. The link is available in the description [see HERE].

Final Thoughts

I wish this were a conspiracy theory. I wish I could dismiss these concerns as fearmongering. But the evidence is stacking up. We need more research. We need open dialogue. And above all, we need to put public health above public relations.

Stay alert. Stay informed. And never stop asking questions.

About the Author

Philip McMillan is a British medical doctor and consultant physician who is focused on covid-19, long covid and chronic health conditions such as dementia and arthritis. He is the co-founder and executive director of McMillan Research and CEO of Vejon Health. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Vejon COVID-19 Review’. As well as on his Substack page, he uploads videos onto his Rumble channel HERE and YouTube channel HERE.

Share

Related articles: