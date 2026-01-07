One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies serve as its temples.



Followers must be injected to prove their faith.



Those that die do so "for the greater good."



Dissidents are vilified, censored, and excommunicated.

And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done. - Romans 1:28-32

