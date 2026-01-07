Exposing The Darkness

Rabbitgurl formerly SL's avatar
Rabbitgurl formerly SL
28m

It's one of the establishment's most successful indoctrination psychological operations, yup. Absolutely. It's fascinating how they got it to penetrate to the point of becoming so sacrosanct in the majority's subconscience mind. In a sense, I can't help but be impressed with the power of their sorceries.

Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
5m

Actually, quackccine ideology now ranks as the third-largest false religion on the planet.

🥇 First place still belongs to 'genetics' — the original priesthood of invisible determinism.

🥈 Second goes to viroLIEgy / germ theory — theology in a lab coat, complete with rituals, relics, and heresy trials.

🥉 Bronze, inevitably, goes to quackccination — the unholy offspring of those two dogmas, a satanic spawn birthed from bad assumptions and raised on blind faith.

It inherits the worst traits of both parents:

'genetic' fatalism on one side, viroLIEgical mysticism on the other — then packages the whole thing as “settled science” and demands worship by injection.

No evidence required. Only belief.

