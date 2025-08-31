One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

An 83-year-old woman in Japan trusted the science, and paid the price TWICE.

After her first Pfizer shot, she barely survived a massive brain clot that required emergency surgery. Three weeks later, following her second dose, she suffered another stroke, this time caused by a heart clot that left her permanently disabled.

But don’t worry, officials still insist it’s “safe and effective.”

By Baxter Dmitry August 30, 2025

An elderly woman in Japan nearly lost her life not once, but twice, after taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots — first suffering a massive brain clot after her initial dose, then a crippling heart-related stroke just days after the second.

Her ordeal was detailed in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases case report titled “Repeated Cardioembolic Stroke after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination.” Doctors described how this 83-year-old woman, who had lived for over a decade with atrial fibrillation without major issues, suddenly collapsed with a stroke just three days after her first Pfizer injection. Emergency surgery saved her life.

But incredibly, only three weeks later she went back for her second shot. Again, within three days, another stroke struck — this time caused by a hard clot that doctors couldn’t fully remove.

The damage was far worse, leaving her severely disabled. Even the study’s authors admitted: “It is difficult to exclude a causal relationship between the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and ischemic stroke.”

Why Would She Go Back?

The obvious question is: why would anyone return for another dose after nearly dying from the first? The answer isn’t medical — it’s psychological.

For two years, governments and Big Pharma poured billions into relentless messaging: the vaccine is safe, the vaccine is effective, trust the science, do your duty. Those who questioned it were censored, smeared, and treated like pariahs.

Mainstream media worked hand-in-glove with Big Pharma and government to roll out the largest and most powerful psychological operation in history

This woman is a tragic example of how powerful that conditioning was. Even after suffering a catastrophic brain clot, she still believed the official narrative enough to roll up her sleeve again — and paid the price with another devastating stroke.

This case is just one that happened to be published in a medical journal. But around the world, thousands of people have reported blood clots, heart inflammation, strokes, and neurological injuries after taking these experimental shots.

How many of those stories have been buried, dismissed as “rare events,” or simply never investigated at all? How many families were told their loved one’s sudden collapse was just a “coincidence”?

Safe and Effective?

Pfizer and the health authorities insisted their product was safe. They mocked and censored those who raised concerns. Yet here we are: a woman stable on blood-thinners for over a decade suddenly suffers two life-threatening strokes within weeks of vaccination.

The truth is becoming impossible to ignore. Each new case like this adds to the mountain of evidence that the public was sold a dangerous product under false pretenses — and manipulated into taking it, even when their own bodies were sending out warning signs.

Because in the end, the most dangerous side effect of the Pfizer shot wasn’t just the clot. It was the blind trust created by propaganda.

