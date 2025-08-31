Exposing The Darkness

Jorge Fernandez
The COVID Crime is and will remain as the largest, most evil crime perpetrated on humanity in all human history. This crime will retain that status for a very long time, perhaps forever.

Why is that? Because you can't get larger than the ENTIRE planet's population. As horrific as other crimes against humanity have been, they've always been limited to a people, a country, or a small number of countries. Also, women, children, infants and the elderly were 'generally' spared.

The COVID Crime was directed at *every* country, *every* gender, *every* age - including children, infants and specially the elderly - NO ONE was spared!!! You can't get more than the *entire* population. This crime was aimed at the whole enchilada - NOTHING was off limits.

What's been Trump response? NOTHING!!! Let the criminals enjoy their blood-stained loot (e.g., Bourla's bank account expanded by over $100 million from "vaccine" profits). Let the criminals remain free, unaccountable, with 100% immunity from the injuries and deaths they caused.

Yeah, that's been the response of the "Great POTUS Trump", playing 5-D chess while everyone else plays checkers. That's how Trump has fulfilled his #1 job - "protecting the country and its people".

Tom Haviland
Knowing that I have conducted 3 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" over the last three years to track the TIMING and PREVALENCE of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being caused by the Covid jabs, a friend sent me an email this morning to see what I thought about the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. Here is what I wrote:

QUOTE

Good riddance, former CDC Director Susan Monarez, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Her NEGLIGENCE and DERELICTION OF DUTY to study the OBSERVABLE side effects of the Covid mRNA "vaccines" over the past 4 years is CRIMINAL! She's lucky that she's not going to jail!

It is DISGUSTING that Susan Monarez claims that she stands on the side of science, while her organization HAS NOT LIFTED ONE FINGER to investigate the connection of the Covid jabs to these "white fibrous clots," while Laura Kasner and I have devoted the last 3 years of our lives to collecting this important data with embalmers, doctors, and patients (i.e., doing her job for her).

Don't you dare respect these people at the NIH, FDA, or CDC. They are a bunch of hacks either bought off already by Big Pharma or too lazy or dumb to do their job. And if, by chance, there are any good people in these organizations, then they need to get a backbone!

Here's the funny thing: I'm sure that all of these people who work at the CDC, FDA, and NIH know a family member, friend, or coworker who "died suddenly" or developed a major health issue AFTER taking a Covid jab.

Yet they continue to provide cover for Big Pharma.

I'll get down off my soapbox now.

-Tom

UNQUOTE

If you want to know the truth about the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS, then check out my assistant Ms. Laura Kasner's FREE Substack called "Clotastrophe" at LauraKasner.Substack.com

