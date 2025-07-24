VACCINE BOMBSHELL: FETAL DNA FOUND IN EVERY MMR & VARICELLA DOSE
Attorney Aaron Siri reveals what the CDC and FDA don’t advertise
“By thy SORCERIES (PHARMAKEIA) were all nations deceived.” - Revelation 18:23
HORROR: fragments of unborn children, quietly present in every injection.
Attorney Aaron Siri exposes what the CDC and FDA won’t: fetal DNA laced through MMR and Varicella vaccines.
You were never supposed to know.
But now you do.
“Every vial of MMR and varicella vaccine contains millions of fragments of cellular & DNA debris from aborted fetal cell lines.”
This isn’t a theory. It’s confirmed in official documents and peer-reviewed science. Yet millions are injected — often without informed consent.
Some dismiss it. Others find it morally horrifying. But no one should be forced to violate their faith.
WHAT THIS MEANS:
The truth is in the vial — and they’ve hidden it in plain sight.
Religious objections are real, legitimate, and constitutionally protected.
The right to refuse medical products made from abortion-derived materials must never be denied.
Since when did injection override conviction? Where is the line — and who gets to cross it?
THIS IS A MATTER OF LIFE, CONSCIENCE, AND LIBERTY.
Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL
