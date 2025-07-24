One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“By thy SORCERIES (PHARMAKEIA) were all nations deceived.” - Revelation 18:23

HORROR: fragments of unborn children, quietly present in every injection.

Attorney Aaron Siri exposes what the CDC and FDA won’t: fetal DNA laced through MMR and Varicella vaccines.

You were never supposed to know.

But now you do.

Attorney Aaron Siri reveals what the CDC and FDA don’t advertise:

“Every vial of MMR and varicella vaccine contains millions of fragments of cellular & DNA debris from aborted fetal cell lines.”

This isn’t a theory. It’s confirmed in official documents and peer-reviewed science. Yet millions are injected — often without informed consent.

Some dismiss it. Others find it morally horrifying. But no one should be forced to violate their faith.

WHAT THIS MEANS:

The truth is in the vial — and they’ve hidden it in plain sight.

Religious objections are real, legitimate, and constitutionally protected.

The right to refuse medical products made from abortion-derived materials must never be denied.

Since when did injection override conviction? Where is the line — and who gets to cross it?

THIS IS A MATTER OF LIFE, CONSCIENCE, AND LIBERTY.

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

