Featured image: Dr. Benedict Lust (left). Source: Wikipedia. Cover of ‘The Crime of Vaccination’ by Dr. Benedict Lust (centre). Senator Ron Johnson (right).

By Rhoda Wilson July 24, 2025

US Senator Ron Johnson recently hosted a Committee hearing to highlight the voices of the vaccine-injured.

“The faith in vaccines and vaccination policy is protected with religious-like zeal. And those questioning them are viewed as apostates, dangerous apostates, more than deserving of the scorn, vilification and retribution heaped upon them,” he said.

Nothing much has changed in 100 years. In the 1920s, Dr. Benedict Lust was attempting to alert the public about the crime of vaccination. For this and his efforts to promote natural remedies, he was arrested more than a dozen times.

1926: The Crime of Vaccination

The British Vaccination Act of 1840 was the first incursion of the state, in the name of public health, into civil liberties. A letter describing the history of anti-vaccination movements published in the British Medical Journal in 2002 explained:

Widespread vaccination began in the early 1800s following Edward Jenner’s presentation of an article to the Royal Society of London in 1796 detailing his success in preventing smallpox in 13 people by inoculation. In the United Kingdom, the Vaccination Act of 1840 provided free vaccinations for the poor and outlawed “inoculation,” which at that time meant “variolation.” The Vaccination Act of 1853 made vaccination compulsory for all infants in the first three months of life and made defaulting parents liable to a fine or imprisonment. The Act of 1867 extended the compulsory vaccination requirement to age 14, with cumulative penalties for non-compliance. These laws were a political innovation that extended government powers into areas of traditional civil liberties in the name of public health. Resistance to these laws began immediately after passage of the 1853 law, with violent riots in Ipswich, Henley, Mitford, and several other towns. Anti-vaccinationists past and present, British Medical Journal via PubMed Central, 24 August 2002

The Americans were not long behind the British and soon followed suit. The first vaccine mandate law was enacted in the United States in 1809 for smallpox. But in 1905, the Supreme Court, in a very famous case called Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld a Cambridge City law, which required smallpox vaccination, according to Professor of Global Health Law, Lawrence Gostin.

In 1926, Dr. Benedict Lust published his 61-page booklet ‘The Crime of Vaccination: a Foul Plot on America’s Liberty (Volume I)’ through Benedict Lust Publications. In it, he criticised the practice of vaccination and argued that vaccination is a violation of personal liberty and lacks scientific basis.

The images above are taken from WorthPoint. We were unable to find a copy online or any substantial details of what information the booklet contained, but it’s obvious that 100 years ago, people were as resistant to the coercive or mandated rollout of vaccines as we have been since 2020, if not before.

Resistance to vaccination is not the only aspect where covid vaccination campaigns in 2020 echoed what was happening in the early 1900s.

Dr. Benedict Lust (1872-1945) is widely recognised as the father of American naturopathy. He established the American School of Naturopathy in New York in 1901, which was the first naturopathic college in America. He also founded the American Naturopathic Association in 1896 and served as its president until his death. Additionally, he opened the first health food store in New York City.

“He was arrested more than one dozen times for his approach to natural healing, which often involved spa treatments (such as massage and sunbathing) in the nude at his established health spas. It is also important to note that Lust was not a proponent of vaccinations,” EBSCO notes, which might indicate why Lust set up his own company to publish his works.

According to Naturopathic Doctor News & Review, Lust noted in his writings that the worst period of prosecution was from 1898 to 1910.

A hundred years on, people attempting to warn about the harms of vaccines are still trying to get their voices heard. Books are still being written and “anti-vaxxers” are still being vilified, while the vaccine-injured are still being overwhelmingly ignored by politicians, corporate science and corporate media.

2025: Voices of the Vaccine Injured

On 15 July, the US Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs held a hearing titled ‘Voices of the Vaccine Injured’, which Children’s Health Defense has published HERE, with a rough transcript, and lists the following witnesses who testified:

Brian Hooker, PhD, the father of Steven Hooker, who is vaccine-injured.

Polly Tommey, the mother of Billy Tommey, who is vaccine-injured.

Robert Sullivan, MD, an anaesthesiologist, who is vaccine-injured.

Emily Tarsell, the mother of Christina Tarsell, who died following Gardasil vaccination.

Krystle Cordingley, the mother of Corbyn Cordingley, who died following a quadrivalent flu vaccination.

Serese Marotta, the mother of Joseph Marotta, who died following a flu illness.

Eric Stein, brother of Jessica Stein, who died of influenza.

The hearing was hosted by Senator Ron Johnson. On his website, Sen. Johnson states that clips of the witnesses’ testimonies can be found on his Twitter profile HERE.

Sen. Johnson opened the hearing, saying:

“The faith in vaccines and vaccination policy is protected with religious-like zeal. And those questioning them are viewed as apostates, dangerous apostates, more than deserving of the scorn, vilification and retribution heaped upon them.

“An open-minded review of the history of vaccination dating back to Edward Jenner, the creator of the smallpox vaccine, is both interesting and enlightening.

“Reading books like ‘Dissolving Illusions’, ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ and ‘Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality’.”

Sen. Johnson continued:

“In the early 80s, investigative journalists and lawsuits were beginning to highlight the harms caused by vaccines. This led to jury awards for injuries and the withdrawal of pharmaceutical companies from vaccine manufacturing distribution.

“The availability of vaccines was at risk.

“This legitimate concern was addressed with the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which led to blanket immunity for vaccines through subsequent regulation. An explosion in the number of vaccine doses on the childhood schedule was the result.

“According to [Toby] Rogers, quote, ‘Prior to 1986, there were 3 routine vaccines totalling 7 injections. Today the CDC’s Maternal and Child & Adolescent vaccine schedules include 19 vaccines requiring 76 injections with 94 total doses of antigen’.”

Senator Ron Johnson: PSI Hearing: Voices of the Vaccine Injured, 15 July 2025 (120+ mins)

