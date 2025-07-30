Exposing The Darkness

4h

"Related: Dissolving Illusions: After 60 years of working on flu vaccines, they are unable to develop vaccines that reduce mortality rates."

That’s 'cause the jabs are driving mortality 🚑☠️.

Toxic shots come in a variety of gourmet flavors 🍽️:

🧪🐟 Thimerosal à la mercury

🧲🤕 Aluminum surprise

👶🧬 Aborted fetal cell puree

🧫😵‍💫 Foreign protein fondue

💉💀✨ And the chef’s latest invention:

murderous

Really

Nefarious

Acting

Life-Neutralizing

Particles

Frankly, there’s a desperate need to rename these jabs. ‘Vaccine’ sounds far too soothing. 🧸🦠

☠️ Clot Shot

🧬 Toxic Jab

🎯 Kill Shot

⚖️ Population Balancer

🧟 Zombie Activation Serum

💸 Pfizer Pension Plan

But hey, call it whatever you want—as long as you roll up your sleeve and shut up, right? 😷🫢

Only thing sheep needed to know before the euthanasia jabs is the liability shields put in place decades earlier. If the poison is so safe and effective, why is pharma protected from being sued? This is probably the most important red flag. And the jerk offs who signed off on the prep act exempted themselves from taking it. Since they’re so special lol they could have been first in line.

