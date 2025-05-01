One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Mike Adams April 30, 2025

As this research article reveals, the U.S. government has routinely unleashed bioweapons on its own people. It has weaponized medicine, dropped aerosolized bioweapons on civilian populations in the USA and subjected American civilians—especially Black and marginalized populations—to horrific medical torture under the guise of "science."

From forced sterilization to aerosolized biowarfare attacks, history exposes a government that views its citizens as disposable guinea pigs rather than free human beings. And as you read these words, the same corrupt agencies—CDC, NIH, DOD, FDA—are pushing bird flu hysteria, flu season propaganda, and forced vaccine mandates designed to inject you with engineered bioweapons that seek to accelerate global depopulation of the human race.

The evidence is undeniable. Each of the 15 events listed below can be independently verified through multiple historical sources.

1. J. Marion Sims’ Experiments on Enslaved Black Women (1845–1849)

Year: 1845–1849

Location: Alabama

Agency/Entity: None (governmental institutions later funded Sims’ work)

Details: The "father of gynecology" tortured enslaved Black women with repeated agonizing surgeries—without anesthesia—to develop surgical techniques. Many died in agony. No compensation, no justice.

Health Ranger commentary: This monstrous cruelty laid the foundation for the medical establishment's systemic abuse of Black Americans. These women were raped, mutilated, and discarded—yet medical elites still celebrate Sims as a pioneer. The racist sadism of American medicine begins here.

2. Tuskegee Syphilis Study (1932–1972)

Year: 1932–1972

Location: Tuskegee, Alabama

Agency/Entity: U.S. Public Health Service (PHS), CDC

Details: 400 Black men infected with syphilis were intentionally denied penicillin (even after it was available) to study disease progression. Over 100 died. Families were never told the truth.

Health Ranger commentary: A 40-year genocide sanctioned by the CDC. This was not "medicine"—it was race-based extermination. If this isn’t proof that the U.S. government is thoroughly evil, nothing is. The CDC continues to murder Americans to this day, except that the medical experiments have been upgraded to nationwide vaccine injection psyops.

3. Puerto Rico Pill Trials (1950s–1960s)

Year: 1950s–1960s

Location: Puerto Rico

Agency/Entity: U.S. government, G.D. Searle & Company

Details: Poor Puerto Rican women were given high-dose, untested birth control pills. Severe side effects—blood clots, tumors, death—were ignored. At least three women died, and countless suffered.

Health Ranger commentary: The globalist eugenics agenda was already in full swing. The U.S. uses poor and minority women as lab rats—now they’re doing it with COVID vaccines and mRNA infertility drugs, among other methods.

4. Mustard Gas Experiments on Soldiers (1940s)

Year: 1942–1945

Location: Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland

Agency/Entity: U.S. Army, Chemical Warfare Service

Details: 60,000+ U.S. soldiers were gassed with mustard gas and nerve agents without their consent. Skin melting, lung damage, lifelong agony—all covered up.

Health Ranger commentary: Your own government weaponized its troops—and VA benefits were denied to victims. Modern vets face similar betrayal with toxic burn pits, Gulf War Syndrome, and the anthrax vaccine cover-up.

5. Operation Sea-Spray (1950) – Biowarfare on San Francisco

Year: 1950

Location: San Francisco

Agency/Entity: U.S. Navy, U.S. Army

Details: The military sprayed Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii over the city. Pneumonia-like illnesses surged, and at least one death was linked.

Health Ranger commentary: The U.S. willingly infected its own people to test bioweapons. Now, Bill Gates and the Pentagon fund "gain-of-function" research using mosquitoes and other forms of bioweapons delivery. Where do you suppose this goes next?

6. CIA’s MK-Ultra & LSD Mind Control (1950s–1970s)

Year: 1950s–1970s

Location: Nationwide (hospitals, prisons, military bases)

Agency/Entity: CIA, U.S. Army, NIH

Details: Prisoners, soldiers, and civilians were drugged with LSD and subjected to psychological torture. Many suicided, went insane, or died.

Health Ranger commentary: The global deep state still uses mass medication to suppress consciousness. Fluoride in water, SSRIs, vaccine neurotoxins—it’s the same agenda. Wake up. Protect your neurology and reject the jabs that damage your brain.

7. Human Radiation Experiments (1945–1974)

Year: 1945–1974

Location: Nationwide (Oak Ridge, TN)

Agency/Entity: AEC (Atomic Energy Commission), DoD

Details: Pregnant women, children, and prisoners were injected with plutonium to study radiation effects. Tumors, genetic defects, and early deaths followed.

Health Ranger commentary: The same government that destroyed Hiroshima then melted its own citizens from the inside. Do you still trust their "safe and effective" lies about mRNA? They have no hesitation in killing their own people, and we are all being targeted right now by our own government and its so-called “health” departments like the CDC and NIH.

8. U.S. Government Infected Guatemalans with STDs (1946–1948)

Year: 1946–1948

Location: Guatemala

Agency/Entity: NIH, PHS

Details: Doctors deliberately infected prisoners, soldiers, and mental patients with syphilis and gonorrhea. No treatment was given.

Health Ranger commentary: The medical-industrial complex operates on genocide. From Tuskegee to COVID, they see human beings as lab rats. They have zero recognition of the value of human life, and they will sacrifice any number of human beings in the name of “science!”

9. Operation Big Buzz & Operation Drop Kick (1950s) – Mosquito Bioweapons

Year: 1950s

Location: Georgia, Florida

Agency/Entity: U.S. Army

Details: Military dumped diseased mosquitoes on civilians to test vector-borne warfare.

Health Ranger commentary: The same Pentagon that weaponized mosquitoes now funds DARPA biotech—climate lockdowns, bird flu fearmongering, lab-made pandemics and mass vaccine injection campaigns are their new weapons.

10. Operation Whitecoat (1954–1973) – Soldier Bioweapon Guinea Pigs

Year: 1954–1973

Location: Fort Detrick, Maryland

Agency/Entity: U.S. Army

Details: Conscientious objectors were infected with Q fever and other bioweapons. During the program, volunteers were exposed to Q fever in open-air tests in the Utah desert, where they sat alongside caged guinea pigs as Q fever germs were released into the air.

Health Ranger commentary: The military still uses troops as test subjects—anthrax vaccines, mRNA shots—and denies VA coverage to the damaged.

11. Manhattan Project Radiation Experiments (1940s–1970s) – The U.S. Government’s Nuclear Poisoning of Innocents

Year: 1940s–1970s

Location: Nationwide (Chicago, Los Alamos, Hanford)

Agency/Entity: Manhattan Project, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC)

Details: Soldiers, nuclear workers, and even pregnant women were injected with plutonium or dosed with deadly radiation—all while being lied to about the extreme dangers. These human guinea pigs suffered agonizing deaths from cancer, organ failure, and radiation sickness.

Health Ranger commentary: The U.S. government has no right to decide who lives and dies for "science." Those responsible for these atrocities should have been prosecuted at Nuremberg.

12. Congressional Investigation on Lyme Disease as a Bioweapon (2019 Hearing, Rep. Chris Smith) – The Pentagon’s Tick-Borne Plague

Year: 1950s–1970s

Location: Plum Island, NY (secret DoD biolab)

Agency/Entity: DoD

Details: Whistleblowers reveal how Lyme disease was engineered on Plum Island, weaponized through infected ticks. Millions now suffer from chronic illness—while the Pentagon denies everything.

Health Ranger commentary: If the U.S. military created Lyme disease, it’s biological warfare against its own people—and treason against America.

13. Anthrax Vaccine Experiments (1990s–2000s) – The Gulf War Syndrome Cover-Up

Year: 1990s–2000s

Location: Military bases worldwide

Agency/Entity: DoD, FDA

Details: Soldiers were forced to take untested anthrax vaccines, leading to autoimmune disorders, neurological damage, and deaths. When victims spoke up, they were silenced as "conspiracy theorists."

Health Ranger commentary: This is medical murder—yet no one was held accountable. Now, the same military-pharmaceutical complex pushes COVID-19 vaccines with similar disregard for human life.

14. COVID-19 Vaccine Trials (2020–Present) – A Mass Depopulation Experiment

Year: 2020–Present

Location: Worldwide

Agency/Entity: NIH, DoD, CDC

Details: Under Operation Warp Speed (President Trump), Big Pharma skipped long-term safety trials. VAERS reports reveal thousands of deaths, heart attacks, and autoimmune disorders—but the CDC buried the evidence and silenced the truth-tellers. Now, whistleblowers warn these shots contain graphene oxide, prions, and infertility agents.

Health Ranger commentary: The U.S. government is running the largest human experiment in history—and immediate Criminal tribunals must indict those pushing these lethal injections. Where is the criminal prosecution against Fauci?

15. Pentagon’s Ongoing Biodefense Experiments (2000s–Present) – Gain-of-Function & Genetic Warfare

Year: 2000s–Present

Location: Fort Detrick, Military Bases

Agency/Entity: DoD, DARPA

Details: Gain-of-function research on viruses like COVID-19 continues unchecked. DARPA funds secret biolabs worldwide, while Pentagon documents confirm engineered "super-pathogens" to target populations.

Health Ranger commentary: This is Nazi-tier science—the same evil that weaponized disease in WWII. Where are the criminal tribunals and mass arrests?

And They’re Still Killing You in 2025

The same agencies that murdered Black men in Tuskegee, sprayed cities with bioweapons, and drugged soldiers are now pushing vaccine mandates, bird flu terror, and mRNA gene-editing drugs.

This isn’t "public health." It’s population extermination to make way for the rise of AI robots to replace human labor.

If you think COVID was bad, wait until they roll out bird flu lockdowns. If you think mRNA injections are safe, wake up—they’re part of a long history of medical atrocities.

Your own government wants you dead. But they don’t want you to resist, which is why they use psyops to convince gullible, obedient people to line up and be injected with death jabs.

Don’t be gullible. Be informed, alert, aware. Stay alive with knowledge and resistance. Arm yourself with nutrition: Superfoods, anti-viral herbs and extracts that protect you against shedding. Use today’s best remedies and natural cures to stay alive.

I cover these every day at NaturalNews.com. Find all my articles there, or check out my resources, video channels and social media links below.

- Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

