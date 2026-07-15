Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
1h

Have known this for quite some time, now.

Not only vaccines contain the Internal Infrastructure destroying human DNA...All Intravenous Substances contain this TYRANNICAL toxic soup....ALL INJECTABLES.

Just imagine the numbers of people now on GLP1 drugs to loss weight NOT KNOWING they're actually mutilating themselves with that poisonous pus to self-assemble human anatomy into Borg Genesis if not kill them.

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Kp's avatar
Kp
32m

This is the same for pets!

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