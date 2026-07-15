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Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Bret Weinstein: Every single vaccine carries severe, built-in dangers:

Live Attenuated Vaccines:

They can cause long-term immune compromise. Your body’s natural defenses get damaged over time.

Inactivated Vaccines:

They leave lingering toxins behind in your system. These don’t just disappear.

mRNA Vaccines

Your own cells are turned into factories that keep producing spike protein — with all its toxic effects — long after the shot.

Weinstein’s direct conclusion: “None are fundamentally safe. They all have severe downsides.”

This isn’t theory.

This is the reality of how these technologies actually work inside the human body.

The era of “safe and effective” blanket claims is over.

Every vaccine technology has built-in mechanisms that harm you. Do your own research. Protect yourself and your family.

Use this video to one-shot any pro “vaccine” argument!

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