Dear Subscribers,

I wanted to give you a brief follow-up to the update I shared earlier.

My mom is slowly getting better, though she’s not quite there yet.

She still needs a lot of support day to day, which continues to be challenging, but I’m grateful that progress is happening, even if it’s gradual.

On my side, I have dental surgery scheduled in just a few hours. Most likely, that will mean I won’t be able to post for the next 2–3 days while I recover.

Thank you all so much for being so understanding and patient during this time.

Your kindness and support mean more than I can say, I’m deeply thankful for each of you.❤️ 🙏

God bless,

LoJM

If you find value in the content I provide, I would be so grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber or making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps me continue to offer paywall-free content for everyone.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi: