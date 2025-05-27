Exposing The Darkness

Tershia
This tragedy makes me so angry 😠 ! What is wrong with the medical profession who think it’s just fine to pump little children with poison under the guise of vaccinations. Have they learned nothing over the last four years?

Why do toddlers need tetanus vaccines amongst others? There is something rotten in the state that allows this to happen and it needs to stop. The medical personnel responsible need to be prosecuted and those plodding policemen owe the parents a public apology for their callous treatment of them.

