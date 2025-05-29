UNTHINKABLE HORROR: Nurse Forces COVID "Vaccine" Into Vulnerable Woman in Care Home
She screamed. She struggled. The nurse forced the jab anyway, and told witnesses to “f**ing shut up.”*
At Millport Care Centre, a nurse and manager, Janette Donnelly, told staff to hold down a vulnerable woman while forcing a COVID “vaccine” on her. The woman, who has learning disabilities and bipolar disorder, screamed and fought back as the jab was given “through her clothes, as she was restrained in her bedroom.”
When another staff member said the way they held her down was wrong, Donnelly snapped and told her to shut up.
Now, unbelievably, she’s not in jail, but simply suspended while the system “looks into” whether she should still be allowed to work as a nurse.
"When doctors are owned by the Government then the Government's priorities take over. And so the elderly, who are regarded as an expensive burden, are considered expendable."
These Doctors and Nurses forcing vaccines should be Jailed and struck off in my opinion This is what they did in the Death Camps in Germany It is illegal
It doesn't get any more personal than that. It's biological rape. Having a DNA altering bio chemical agent injected into your body against your will.
The whole narrative "trust the science" (often quoted by Faucci and Gates) is tyranny in itself. Nazis and Communist used "the science" against dissenters.
This so called nurse shouldn't be allowed to play the board game Operation. Much less practice medicine.
The medical establishment wants to put a pill or a shot in you and the side effects be damned. And this isn't the first story I've seen on forcing COVID vax into people. I saw others on Bitchute of similar rapes.