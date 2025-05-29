One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

She screamed. She struggled. The nurse forced the jab anyway, and told witnesses to “f**ing shut up. How many others were abused like this during the CONvid madness? We may never know.

At Millport Care Centre, a nurse and manager, Janette Donnelly, told staff to hold down a vulnerable woman while forcing a COVID “vaccine” on her. The woman, who has learning disabilities and bipolar disorder, screamed and fought back as the jab was given “through her clothes, as she was restrained in her bedroom.”

When another staff member said the way they held her down was wrong, Donnelly snapped and told her to shut up.

Now, unbelievably, she’s not in jail, but simply suspended while the system “looks into” whether she should still be allowed to work as a nurse.

"When doctors are owned by the Government then the Government's priorities take over. And so the elderly, who are regarded as an expensive burden, are considered expendable."

