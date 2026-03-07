One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Canada’s euthanasia program, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), is approaching a grim milestone: nearly 100,000 deaths since legalization.

New data from Ontario’s coroner shows the number of reported euthanasia deaths rising again in 2025, continuing a steady upward trend year after year.

Ontario alone recorded 5,303 deaths in 2025, a 7.2% increase from the previous year. Because Ontario represents roughly 39% of Canada’s population, analysts estimate the national total reached about 17,650 euthanasia deaths in 2025, bringing the cumulative total to around 94,000 since the practice was legalized.

At the current pace, Canada could surpass 100,000 MAiD deaths by mid-2026.

What was initially presented as a rare option for people with terminal illness has expanded in scope and frequency. Coroner reports and documented cases have also raised concerns about situations involving disability, loneliness, poverty, waived final consent, and other complex social factors.

Below is a closer look at the latest data from Ontario and what it suggests about the trajectory of euthanasia in Canada.

By Alex Schadenberg Mar 2, 2026

We recently received the 2025 fourth quarter Ontario euthanasia report from the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

The report stated that in Ontario there were 5303 reported euthanasia deaths in 2025 which was up from 4944 in 2024, which represented a 7.2% increase. This was up from 4641 euthanasia deaths in 2023 which represented a 6.5% increase that year.

This indicates that the growth in euthanasia deaths is increasing, not stabilizing.



The report indicated that all Ontario MAiD deaths, in 2025, were clinician administered (euthanasia). In jurisdictions that legalize both euthanasia and assisted suicide, nearly all of the deaths are euthanasia.

Since Ontario represents 39% of Canada’s population I conservatively predict that the number of euthanasia deaths in Canada increased by 7% in 2025.



Health Canada released the Sixth Annual Report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada on November 28, 2025.

The 2024 report stated that there were 16,499 reported (MAiD) Canadian euthanasia deaths which was up by 6.9% from 15,427 in 2023.

I conservatively estimate that there were approximately 17,650 Canadian euthanasia deaths in 2025.

According to Health Canada, from legalization until December 31, 2024 there were 76,475 Canadian MAiD deaths. Based on my prediction that there were about 17,650 euthanasia deaths in 2025, I predict that there were around 94,125 MAiD deaths in Canada from legalization until December 31, 2025.

I predict that Canada will surpass 100,000 euthanasia sometime in mid – late April 2026.

From exception to expectation.

When Canada legalized euthanasia and assisted suicide, that we called MAiD to make us feel better about poisoning people to death, we were told that it would be for people who were terminally ill and suffering. We were sold killing as a last resort solution and we were assured that it would not be common but rather it would be an exception. There was nothing further from the truth.

Canada immediately experienced euthanasia deaths that did not fit the euthanasia sales pitch. In November 2016, only a few months after legalization, we were contacted about a woman who died by euthanasia in British Columbia, who may have only had a bladder infection.

What made the case even more grievous was that the euthanasia doctor didn’t bother to do any tests to determine whether or not the woman was actually dying and when the family expressed concern about the death approval, the euthanasia doctor waived the 10-day waiting period, killing the woman within 3 days.

More recently there have been several concerning euthanasia deaths that have been published by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario. To list a few:

A woman was killed by euthanasia after her husband requested it for her (Read).

A man sought euthanasia after experiencing hospital overcrowding (Read).

A man with an essential tremor, who was lonely died by euthanasia (Read).

Some euthanasia deaths were driven by homelessness, fear and isolation (Read).

Ontario Coroner’s euthanasia report: Poor at risk of coercion (Read).

Ontario: At least 428 non-compliant euthanasia deaths (Read).

Other notable Ontario euthanasia data:

In 2025 final consent was waived in 250 Ontario euthanasia deaths.

One of the outcomes of passing Bill C-7 in March 2021 was that the legislation allowed doctors to kill someone who was incapable of providing final consent, as long as the person had consented to be killed while still competent.

Therefore 1 in 21 Ontario euthanasia deaths was done to someone who was not capable of providing final consent.

Organ donation after euthanasia:

The Ontario report indicated that in 2025 only 31 of the 5303 people who died by euthanasia also became an organ donor. Some might suggest that this is insignificant, but the circumstances for approving organ donation after euthanasia are limited. Many people with a terminal condition do not have healthy organs. Since only 30% of the euthanasia deaths take place in the hospital, it is very difficult to kill someone outside of a hospital and then retrieve their organs in time for donation purposes.

Euthanasia based on disability in Ontario.

For people who were approved to be killed by euthanasia and self-identified as having a disability, the disability was: 20.37% mobility, 11.47% pain related, 7.09% flexibility, 5.36% dexterity, 2.34% hearing, 1.28% memory. Other disabilities were listed but were less common.

The youngest person to be killed by euthanasia in 2025 was 20 years old while the oldest person was 108. The average age was 78.

More data will be released by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and more data will be gathered from other provinces in the near future. The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition will keep you up-to-date on these developments.

