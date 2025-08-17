One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter August 12, 2025

Renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington has been warning of profound damage being done to the planet for decades.

Now, he says the pace of destruction is picking up speed, and the time is short before severe climate collapse happens. Wigington has said many times that there is no serious conversation about the climate without talking about climate engineering first and foremost.

Climate engineers are so desperate to cool the planet, they have literally set the world on fire to put out smoke to block the sun. Wigington says, “Are we to think that they can’t, if they wanted to, squash these fires? They are in Western North America, Siberia, Spain and Portugal. They are burning all over the world. Americans don’t know this because they are too caught up in political theater...

What I want to say today is the vast majority continue to arrange deck chairs on the Titanic without being able to face this near-term existential threat that is happening in our skies. It’s not just climate engineering, it’s biological and chemical warfare too. . .. There is incendiary dust that coats the forest foliage and the forest floors. You combine all that along with dry lightning . . . and we have a source of ignition. You have all the ingredients necessary for unstoppable fire storms all over the globe.

Now, we have acknowledgement of what GeoEngineeringWatch.org has been saying for years, and that is they are using fire storms that they are facilitating to put enough particulate matter in the air to temporarily and toxically cool certain regions.”

What Wigington is seeing is not far off in the future. He thinks all the signs are there for a severe climate collapse.

Wigington warns, “The greatest threat we face short of nuclear everything is climate engineering, otherwise known as weather, chemical and biological warfare.

People do not want to face this no matter how bad it gets. Cascading collapses are occurring all over the world right now, and what are we watching on TV? Political theater, and I think it should be obvious, at this point, that those in the club are doing everything they can to protect themselves. . .. They are trying to hide the truth and not disclose it. . .. The human race will be lucky to make it beyond 2030.”

Wigington also points out the federal plans to put troops in major cities because of high crime and possibility of political unrest. People are going to panic, store shelves will empty out and there is going to be violence. Wigington says, “It’s called Mad Max with 8 plus billion people.

This is not a Left/Right, red/blue, Democrat/Republican issue. You have the redistricting in Texas and Democrats heading to Illinois. All of that is part of the political theater. The public is caught up in this as if any of that theater matters when there is no food on the shelves and you can’t breathe the air because it is so toxic.”

Wigington says there is still some hope of getting climate engineering stopped. 36 states are proposing legislation banning climate engineering, following Florida and Tennessee. Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Green is proposing federal legislation to stop the spraying of toxic chemicals in the skies over America. Wigington says many have woken up to the climate engineering evil nightmare, but many more need to be brought to the fight.

