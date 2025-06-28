One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 28, 2025

A new Japanese study is sending shockwaves through the scientific community as an unprecedented spike in excess deaths continues to spiral out of control among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Leading scientists in Japan are raising urgent questions about the long-term effects of repeated Covid “vaccinations,” especially in vulnerable populations.

Dr. Atsushi Takahashi, a professor at Kibi International University, has released a chilling analysis linking Japan’s unprecedented surge in excess mortality since 2021 directly to the country’s aggressive Covid “booster” campaign.

The findings of Professor Takahashi’s study were published in the journal Research Square.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiko Kamikubo of the Chiba Cancer Center Research Institute.

According to the study, repeated mRNA “vaccine” doses didn’t just fail to curb the pandemic, but they played a key role in driving a wave of avoidable deaths.

The mechanisms are complex but disturbing.

Takahashi points to “immune imprinting,” a phenomenon where the immune system keeps fixating on the original Wuhan strain targeted by early “vaccines.”

As a result, people’s bodies may have mounted inadequate defenses against the newer Omicron variants.

The study also highlights the risk of immune tolerance developing over time, which could suppress the body’s natural ability to fight viruses.

But the most alarming insight involves the spike protein itself.

Takahashi warns that unneutralized spike protein produced by the mRNA vaccines is causing widespread harm, especially in the elderly.

The spike, left circulating in the body, is believed to trigger inflammation, vascular damage, and other complications.

In Japan’s rural regions, where medical infrastructure is limited and “vaccine” injury surveillance is minimal, these complications have reportedly led to a marked rise in mortality.

Even more disturbing is that the spike in deaths closely tracks with “vaccine” rollout phases.

The more doses given, the more deaths recorded, particularly in underserved areas where alternative treatments or early interventions were virtually nonexistent.

Alarmingly, however, these excess deaths continue to skyrocket, long after many people last received an injection.

Takahashi’s findings suggest that Japan’s uniform, top-down vaccination strategy backfired badly.

The paper underscores the need to immediately halt blanket booster programs and replace them with risk-based approaches that account for individual vulnerability, regional capacity, and long-term health impacts.

This is not fringe speculation, however.

The study involved rigorous statistical modeling, cross-referenced against publicly available data from across Japan’s 47 prefectures over six phases of the pandemic.

Spearman’s correlation and multivariate regression revealed consistent, statistically significant associations between excess mortality and repeated vaccine dosing.

Takahashi’s team reports no financial conflicts of interest.

Their motivation is simple: sound public health policy based on honest science.

But in today’s climate, that alone is revolutionary.

The implications are clear.

Japan is one of the most disciplined, technologically advanced, and health-conscious nations on Earth.

If this nation suffered this kind of vaccine-linked mortality crisis, other countries may be facing a similar ticking time bomb.

And if the spike protein truly carries these long-term risks, the consequences of mass mRNA rollout may extend far beyond what regulators are currently willing to admit.

As other nations gear up for even more “boosters,” this new research demands immediate action.

It’s time for real transparency, open debate, and accountability.

Millions of lives could depend on it.

