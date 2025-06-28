Unprecedented DEATH SPIKE in Japan Linked to Covid 'Vaccines' – Scientists Sound the Alarm
Leading scientists in Japan are raising urgent questions about the long-term effects of repeated Covid “vaccinations,” especially in vulnerable populations.
By Frank Bergman June 28, 2025
A new Japanese study is sending shockwaves through the scientific community as an unprecedented spike in excess deaths continues to spiral out of control among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
Dr. Atsushi Takahashi, a professor at Kibi International University, has released a chilling analysis linking Japan’s unprecedented surge in excess mortality since 2021 directly to the country’s aggressive Covid “booster” campaign.
The findings of Professor Takahashi’s study were published in the journal Research Square.
The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiko Kamikubo of the Chiba Cancer Center Research Institute.
According to the study, repeated mRNA “vaccine” doses didn’t just fail to curb the pandemic, but they played a key role in driving a wave of avoidable deaths.
The mechanisms are complex but disturbing.
Takahashi points to “immune imprinting,” a phenomenon where the immune system keeps fixating on the original Wuhan strain targeted by early “vaccines.”
As a result, people’s bodies may have mounted inadequate defenses against the newer Omicron variants.
The study also highlights the risk of immune tolerance developing over time, which could suppress the body’s natural ability to fight viruses.
But the most alarming insight involves the spike protein itself.
Takahashi warns that unneutralized spike protein produced by the mRNA vaccines is causing widespread harm, especially in the elderly.
The spike, left circulating in the body, is believed to trigger inflammation, vascular damage, and other complications.
In Japan’s rural regions, where medical infrastructure is limited and “vaccine” injury surveillance is minimal, these complications have reportedly led to a marked rise in mortality.
Even more disturbing is that the spike in deaths closely tracks with “vaccine” rollout phases.
The more doses given, the more deaths recorded, particularly in underserved areas where alternative treatments or early interventions were virtually nonexistent.
Alarmingly, however, these excess deaths continue to skyrocket, long after many people last received an injection.
Takahashi’s findings suggest that Japan’s uniform, top-down vaccination strategy backfired badly.
The paper underscores the need to immediately halt blanket booster programs and replace them with risk-based approaches that account for individual vulnerability, regional capacity, and long-term health impacts.
This is not fringe speculation, however.
The study involved rigorous statistical modeling, cross-referenced against publicly available data from across Japan’s 47 prefectures over six phases of the pandemic.
Spearman’s correlation and multivariate regression revealed consistent, statistically significant associations between excess mortality and repeated vaccine dosing.
Takahashi’s team reports no financial conflicts of interest.
Their motivation is simple: sound public health policy based on honest science.
But in today’s climate, that alone is revolutionary.
The implications are clear.
Japan is one of the most disciplined, technologically advanced, and health-conscious nations on Earth.
If this nation suffered this kind of vaccine-linked mortality crisis, other countries may be facing a similar ticking time bomb.
And if the spike protein truly carries these long-term risks, the consequences of mass mRNA rollout may extend far beyond what regulators are currently willing to admit.
As other nations gear up for even more “boosters,” this new research demands immediate action.
It’s time for real transparency, open debate, and accountability.
Millions of lives could depend on it.
Source: slaynews.com
How many shockwaves does the scientific community need, before it does its job?
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html