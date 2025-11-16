One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 15, 2025

Canada is once again facing outrage over its rapidly expanding euthanasia regime, as powerful advocacy groups are now pressuring the federal government to open the door to euthanizing children.

The move comes even as Canada already runs one of the most permissive “assisted suicide” systems on the planet.

The Canadian government no longer requires a terminal illness to euthanize citizens, and that has increasingly targeted society’s most vulnerable.

The poor, the disabled, the chronically ill, people suffering from depression and autism, and even veterans seeking help for PTSD, are all being euthanized by the Liberal government.

Now, activists want to take it even further.

Under current law, adults can apply for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) even if they are not dying, so long as they have a chronic illness, a disability, or they are experiencing “suffering.”

But organizations such as Dying with Dignity Canada are lobbying for a seismic expansion by opening MAiD to children who are determined to be so-called “mature minors.”

Advocates argue that children who can “demonstrate full decision-making capacity” should be eligible for euthanasia.

Their proposal includes parental consent for those 15 and younger, but astonishingly, they claim the government should be allowed to euthanize 16- and 17-year-olds without their parents’ involvement.

Canada’s own lawmakers appear sympathetic.

In February 2023, the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying made a stunning declaration:

“Eligibility for MAiD should not be denied on the basis of age alone.”

That single line set off alarm bells across the world.

A Disturbing Pattern

This latest push follows the same trend exposed in our earlier reports: every “safeguard” in Canada’s euthanasia law is temporary, and every temporary limit becomes the next political battleground.

Over the past several years:

Disabled Canadians who couldn’t afford housing were offered MAID instead of support.

Veterans requesting help for PTSD were encouraged to consider euthanasia by government caseworkers.

People with treatable illnesses reported being steered toward assisted suicide as a cheaper alternative to care.

And in earlier expansions, authorities insisted these cases were “rare” or “isolated.”

Yet each scandal was followed by new pressure campaigns to widen access even further.

This is why critics warn that allowing child euthanasia is not a hypothetical fear, as it becomes the next logical step in a program that has already moved far beyond its original scope.

The Next Battleground: Mental Illness

The ruling Liberal Party government has not yet officially embraced the “mature minors” expansion.

However, the idea is already expected to resurface in 2027, when MAiD crosses its next chilling milestone.

In 2027, the government begins rolling out an expansion to MAiD laws to begin euthanizing people whose only medical condition is a mental illness.

That expansion has already been delayed multiple times due to public backlash, but activists remain determined to implement it.

Once mental-illness-only MAiD is approved, opponents warn that pressure for teens and young adults suffering from depression, anxiety, trauma, or gender dysphoria could become impossible to contain.

‘Mission Creep’ Has Become the Norm

International human-rights organizations have repeatedly flagged Canada’s euthanasia program as one of the most dangerous in the world, pointing out that “safeguards” disappear with each legislative review.

Proving their point, Canada’s own committees have already adopted language implying that age is not a legitimate barrier, opening the door to the next phase of normalizing state-sanctioned death for minors.

For critics, this is a line that no civilized nation should cross.

As the debate intensifies, it has become clear that every time Canadians are told MAiD expansion will “stop here,” the government’s own bureaucracies quietly prepare for the next round.

The 2027 expansion will be a major turning point that will reveal whether the world’s most aggressive euthanasia system is poised to target children next.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

Health Canada has had several names since its inception in 1919. Despite how innocuous its name and mandate sound, this organization had an initial purpose: population control .

