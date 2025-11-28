Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
4h

"When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you;

you know your Nation is doomed." - Ayn Rand - (February 2, 1905 - March 6, 1982)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
5h

Ultimately, it's about the destruction of Western civilization and the white man that created it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture