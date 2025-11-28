UK-WIDE COVID COVER-UP EXPOSED: Police Across the UK Were Ordered Not to Accept Evidence of Crimes Linked to Covid or Vaccines
Mark Sexton (Retired Police Constable) has just revealed shocking evidence showing that police across the UK were ordered NOT to accept evidence of crimes linked to Covid or vaccines.
Source: CharlotteEmmaUK
For years, investigations were shut down under Operation Talla. Hundreds of witnesses were ignored. Care-home deaths, vaccine injuries, and excess deaths were covered up. Courts were misled. And letters sent to top officials received no replies.
The scamdemic was enforced through unlawful policing. Whistleblowers were silenced. Evidence was suppressed. Millions of victims were denied justice.
This is not a theory. This is documentation from police, government, and official records.
We are finally seeing the truth laid bare.
Watch the video. Read the letter. Share it widely. The public needs to see this.
Mark Sexton: They all knew, MHRA, Government Ministers, Civil service and the Police. Every single one of them.
"When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you;
you know your Nation is doomed." - Ayn Rand - (February 2, 1905 - March 6, 1982)
Ultimately, it's about the destruction of Western civilization and the white man that created it.