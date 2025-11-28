One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: CharlotteEmmaUK

Mark Sexton (Retired Police Constable) has just revealed shocking evidence showing that police across the UK were ordered NOT to accept evidence of crimes linked to Covid or vaccines.

For years, investigations were shut down under Operation Talla. Hundreds of witnesses were ignored. Care-home deaths, vaccine injuries, and excess deaths were covered up. Courts were misled. And letters sent to top officials received no replies.

The scamdemic was enforced through unlawful policing. Whistleblowers were silenced. Evidence was suppressed. Millions of victims were denied justice.

This is not a theory. This is documentation from police, government, and official records.

We are finally seeing the truth laid bare.

Mark Sexton: They all knew, MHRA, Government Ministers, Civil service and the Police. Every single one of them.

