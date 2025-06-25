One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Global Surge in Aggressive Cancers Tied to COVID mRNA Vaccines, Say Researchers Behind 100+ Alarming Studies

By Frank Bergman June 25, 2025

Experts are warning that over 100 studies have now been published that show Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a deadly global “tsunami of turbo cancer.”

In 2021, mainstream science dismissed the idea that Covid “vaccines” could be linked to a surge in cancer.

But now, four years later, oncologists around the world are confronting an unsettling reality: a dramatic and unexplained rise in aggressive cancers, particularly among the young and recently vaccinated.

Professor Khayat, co-founder of France’s National Cancer Institute, once publicly rejected any link.

Today, even he admits: “We have a dramatic increase in pancreatic cancer without any idea why…

“The entire cancer research community worldwide is asking this question.”

If he is intellectually honest, he cannot rule out mass vaccination as a trigger, especially since the surge is global, sudden, and follows the unprecedented rollout of a genetic intervention never before tested on this scale.

Mathilde Debord has just published a comprehensive report in Le Point Critique, highlighting the surge in cancers among the Covid-vaccinated.

Debord’s report cites over 100 peer-reviewed studies linking mRNA injections to rapidly developing cancers.

The report outlines 17 distinct biological mechanisms by which the Covid shots initiate, accelerate, or reactivate malignant processes.

Debord warns that doctors are now “faced with a tsunami of turbo cancers, particularly among young people” who received the injections.

In May 2021, a group of French oncologists sounded the alarm, but their warnings were ignored.

Now, their grim forecasts seem prophetic.

A 2023 paper in Cureus listed 10 ways mRNA injections could promote cancer; the list has since grown to 17, backed by over 100 studies.

These aren’t fringe theories; they’re mechanisms rooted in molecular biology:

Genomic Instability: Multiple studies suggest mRNA from the vaccine may be reverse-transcribed into human DNA, permanently altering gene regulation.

Immune Suppression: The Spike protein interferes with p53, the “guardian of the genome,” and suppresses key immune responses that protect against cancer.

Chronic Inflammation: Spike proteins have been found lingering in blood and organs for up to 17 months post-injection, fueling inflammation and potential tumor growth.

Altered Microbiome: The gut microbiota—crucial for cancer resistance—is disrupted after vaccination, with a notable loss of protective bifidobacteria.

DNA Contamination: Pfizer and Moderna shots contain unauthorized DNA fragments and SV40 sequences—oncogenic tools well-known in cancer research.

Renowned epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, created a breakdown of all 17 points in a report on Depord’s findings:

1. Genome Instability

mRNA may be reverse-transcribed and integrated into host DNA, triggering mutations that initiate cancer.

2. Immune Escape

The spike protein binds and inhibits tumor suppressor genes like p53 and BRCA1, shielding cancer cells from immune destruction.

3. Impaired DNA Repair Mechanism

The spike protein interferes with essential DNA repair enzymes, increasing the risk of unchecked mutations.

4. Chronic Inflammation

Lipid nanoparticles and spike protein cause long-lasting inflammation, a well-known driver of cancer.

5. Dysregulation of the Immune System

Suppression of T cells and type I interferon weakens cancer surveillance and promotes immune evasion.

6. RNA Disruption

Codon optimization disrupts microRNA networks, destabilizing cell growth regulation and apoptosis.

7. Activation of Oncogenic Pathways

The spike protein indirectly activates MAPK and PI3K/mTOR signaling, fueling tumor growth and metastasis.

8. Tumor Microenvironment Alteration

Lipid nanoparticles accumulate in tumors, enhancing permeability and potentially accelerating cancer spread.

9. Awakening Dormant Cancers

Post-vaccination inflammation and immune disruption may trigger recurrence in patients previously in remission.

10. Alteration of Immune Surveillance

Modified mRNA blocks toll-like receptors, making tumor cells “invisible” to the immune system.

11. Frameshift Errors

The synthetic mRNA sometimes produces unintended, aberrant proteins, contributing to oncogenic risk.

12. Multiple Injections

Repeated doses exhaust the immune system and drive class switching to IgG4, promoting tolerance to tumors.

13. DNA Contamination

Residual plasmid DNA found in vaccine vials is replication-competent and could integrate into host genomes.

14. Oncogenic SV40 DNA Sequences

SV40 promoter sequences in Pfizer vials may facilitate genome insertion—this same element is used to induce tumors in lab animals.

15. Deregulation of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)

Spike-induced AT1R activation fosters oxidative stress and uncontrolled cell proliferation.

16. Destruction of the Microbiota

The injections deplete bifidobacteria, weakening immune balance and impairing anti-cancer responses.

17. Increased Resistance to Treatments

Spike exposure prolongs cancer cell survival during chemotherapy, possibly driving treatment resistance.

Each point alone would warrant serious concern.

Together, they paint a devastating picture.

Pathologists are now reporting that cases of “turbo cancers” are skyrocketing.

These cancers are aggressive tumors growing at an unprecedented speed.

Patients in remission are relapsing weeks after booster shots.

In Australia, a major clinical trial investigating the link between mRNA “vaccines” and cancer was abruptly halted, as Slay News reported.

Alarmingly, officials ordered all biological samples from the trials to be destroyed.

It comes after ivermectin was maligned and blocked from being used as a treatment for Covid.

Ivermectin is safe, Nobel Prize–winning, and proven in anti-cancer research.

Meanwhile, experimental injections with no long-term safety data were forced upon entire populations.

The cancer explosion is real, and governments around the world know it.

A growing number of researchers are asking questions.

But instead of investigating, authorities are deflecting.

For the millions suffering, and for those who complied under coercion, these questions are not theoretical.

They are urgent, deeply personal, and demand answers.

Source: slaynews.com

