Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita Skeeter's avatar
Rita Skeeter
36m

Experts are warning that over 100 studies have now been published that show Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a deadly global “tsunami of turbo cancer.” Needs to get on mainstream media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tra Ders's avatar
Tra Ders
42m

Why are Fauci and Gates walking free. Oh I see, when you attain a certain amount of administrative power or economic wealth you get a special murder-club membership card. Unlimited, world wide murder, from pre-born, in Utero to advanced senescence, for free, with impunity, for profit or entertainment like in Squid Games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture