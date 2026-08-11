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Source: RogerHodkinson

CHD's Polly Tommey calls out RFK Jr. for saying people should get MMR jabs.

"Kennedy said he wants people to get it... I was very disappointed... absolutely do not get the MMR. It is not the most tested vaccine and is not safe and effective".

"It's a very injurious vaccine.

And I have hundreds and hundreds of stories of children that died following the MMR.

Not just brain-injured, like my son. DIED"

MMR VACCINE INSERT and ENCEPHALITIS

MMR Vaccine Package Insert, Page 4

Source: “Sudden And Unexpected”

Encephalitis...This is brain inflammation.

If it doesn't stop swelling then it will cut off the oxygen to the cells and the infant will die.

This is called ‘SIDS’

If it does stop, it causes brain damage which they call 'autism'.

If they called it what it really was then you would ask too many questions and they can't have that.

Far easier for them to name it something else, blame it on 'genetics' and call it a 'gift'.

This is enough to pacify you and suppress the truth.

“Anyone who tries to sell you “pros and cons” is a con themselves.”

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