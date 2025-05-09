One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Alicia Powe May 8, 2025

President Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means, has sparked outrage among MAGA supporters for lacking an active medical license and past vaccine support, with critics like Laura Loomer exposing her “shroom” rituals and tree-talking beliefs.

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General has ignited a firestorm among his base, with critics slamming the choice as a betrayal of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Initially replacing the controversial Dr. Janette Nesheiwat—whose pro-vaccine, pro-mask stance during COVID-19 enraged conservatives—Means was touted as a reformist physician.

Nesheiwat, who endorsed lockdowns, child vaccinations, and boosters, faced such fierce backlash that Trump withdrew her nomination, reassigning her to a less prominent role under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite later criticizing the CDC’s vaccine rollout, her early missteps were deemed unforgivable by MAGA loyalists.

Enter Casey Means, whom Trump praised for her "impeccable MAHA credentials."

Immediately after Trump announced Means' nomination frontline COVID doctors, who risked their losing medical licenses and livleyhoods during the pandemic while championing Ivermectin and opposing government-mandated experimental mRNA Covid shots, quickly dismantled the Trump administration's narrative, revealing Means lacks an active medical license in Oregon, where she practiced.

Doctor after doctor began calling Means out, blasting the Surgeon General nominee as unqualified, unlicensed, a left-wing social media influencer.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, founder of Americans for Health Freedom, said, “I messaged Casey multiple times, friendly and inviting her to collaborate. I asked her twice to join forces in calling for the Covid shots to be pulled off the market. Silence.”

Bowden also claimed RFK Jr. favored Means over Dr. Kelly Victory, who was more vocal against mRNA vaccines, suggesting Kennedy’s influence is limited.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer, who has been regularly raised questions about the Trump administration’s vetting process and regular conducts background checks on members Trump's cabinet, also led the charge against Means, warning Means has no surgical training and has never been a Trump supporter.

Loomer uncoverd Mean's old social media handle in which she celebrated getting Covid vaccines.

Evidently, Means adheres to a peculiar religion that consists of getting high on "shrooms" and talking to trees.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PICK FOR US SURGEON GENERAL CASEY MEANS SAID SHE PRAYS TO INANIMATE OBJECTS, COMMUNICATES WITH SPIRIT MEDIUMS, USES SHROOMS AS “PLANT MEDICINE” AND TALKS TO TREES! SHE ALSO DOESN’T EVEN HAVE AN ACTIVE MEDICAL LICENSE," Loomer warned in another X post Thursday, citing Mean's past newsletters.

Loomer further uncovered a a children’s book promoting transgender ideology, authored by Means’ father, Grady Means, titled "The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo" and claimed Casey shares her father's views.

"We are now going to have a Democrat US Surgeon General" whose family pushes "child mutilation," Loomer fumed.

The most explosive rebuke came from Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s former running mate.

Shanahan denounced Means on X in a post suggesting Kennedy is being controlled and the Means family appeared to her to be "Manchurian assets."

“It’s very strange. Doesn’t make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be)," the former vice presidential candidate wrote.

"I don’t know if RFK very clearly lied to me, or what is going on. It has been clear in recent conversations that he is reporting to someone regularly who is controlling his decisions (and it isn’t President Trump)," she continued. "With regards to the siblings, there is something very artificial and aggressive about them, almost like they were bred and raised Manchurian assets.”

Casey's brother, Calley Means, is an adviser under Kennedy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Calley defended his sister, stating, "She is a Stanford educated physician. She completed 5 years of residency. She left the system to speak out – she wrote a book about this that sold 1.5 million copies to inspire others to leave the medical system and reform it. She is the single best person in the world on connecting the dots behind our chronic diseases crisis – and her reason for existence is to help President reverse these trends."

He also claimed they worked to convince RFK Jr. to back Trump.

The uproar underscores growing frustration with Trump’s picks, with critics like Loomer questioning almost daily, "Who is doing the vetting?"

Many see Means as part of a cadre of influencers—some recent ex-Democrats—lacking the credentials for high-stakes roles, fueling distrust in the administration’s direction.

Alicia Powe

Alicia is an investigative journalist and breaking news reporter with RiftTV. Alicia's work is featured on outlets including The Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, Townhall and Media Research Center.

Source: slightlyoffensive.com

Share

Related articles: