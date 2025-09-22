One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

So here we are, another “big announcement,” hyped up as a MAHA “big win.”

This time it’s Tylenol taking the blame for autism. But as Mary Holland bluntly put it:

“Tylenol is not what’s driving the autism epidemic. Vaccines are driving this epidemic.”

Her warning was clear: the Tylenol chatter might be nothing more than a sideshow.

Meanwhile, the real issue, vaccines and the government’s locked-away safety data continues to sit in the shadows.

Source: EDWARD DOWD

Mary Holland just warned that Trump and RFK Jr.’s announcement today may be a “sideshow.”

“Tylenol is toxic to the liver, and babies can’t metabolize it.”

“But vaccines are what needs to be focused on.”

“Vaccines have aluminum, they have mercury, they have polysorbate 80, they have all kinds of things, formaldehyde, that they cannot metabolize, they cannot detox.”

“I don’t know that that’s the focus of what’s gonna happen today, but this is not over.”

“If this is a sideshow, we’re not gonna let this go.”

“We’re gonna keep pushing that we have to keep going until we get the real data.”

“The Vaccine Safety Data Link is the repository of information, and that has not yet been opened up.”

Trump links autism with pain relief drug Tylenol

