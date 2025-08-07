One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

‘The operation Warp Speed was, whether you are Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country.

The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it was has been amazing.”

This isn’t just revisionism. It’s ritual humiliation. He celebrates what destroyed lives while you watch in real time. WAKE UP!

Nothing to see here:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attended a $25 million fundraiser for MAGA Inc. at Trump’s Bedminster golf club, sources confirmed. The event followed Trump’s letter to 17 pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, demanding U.S. drug prices align with lower rates abroad.

“I think we’re going to be very successful fairly soon,” Trump told Newsmax, claiming potential price reductions of “500, 600, 800 even 1,200 percent.” The letters, addressed to Bourla and other CEOs, demanded commitments within 60 days for Medicaid and new drugs at “most favored nation” rates.

Bourla’s prior interactions with Trump include Mar-a-Lago meetings and Pfizer’s role in Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19 vaccines. Drugmakers argue price caps could stifle innovation, citing high U.S. healthcare costs. The fundraiser raises questions about pharmaceutical alignment with Trump’s agenda. Neither Pfizer nor the White House commented. Trump’s May executive order threatened regulations if price cuts stalled.

"It's not technocracy. It's slavery."

