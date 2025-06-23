Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Trump in dramatic announcement: Israel and Iran have agreed on a ceasefire
US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time. Israel yet to confirm the ceasefire, while an Iranian source tells Reuters Iran agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar.
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later. "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote.
BREAKING: Trump announces Iran, Israel have agreed to 'complete and total ceasefire'
Senior Iranian official confirms Tehran agreeing to ceasefire
A senior Iranian official confirms to the Reuters news agency that Iran is agreeing to a Qatar-mediated, US-proposed ceasefire with Israel.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement to the US proposal for a ceasefire during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations tells Reuters. The call took place after Iran’s strikes on a US air base in Qatar on Monday, the official says. The phone call came after US President Donald Trump told Qatar’s emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Doha’s help persuading Tehran to also agree, the official says.
You know, he’s trying to deliver peace through strength but a lot of people get their panties in a wad and jump to conclusions before getting all the facts.
When Obama dropped 26,172 bombs in 7 countries without a single new war vote from Congress, the Left called it “nuanced foreign policy.”
How many democrats spoke out against Obama as he bombed 7 countries over 8 years?
Funny how the “Constitution” only matters to Democrats when Trump is the one defending America.
Wesley Hunt, Congressman for TX-38
We are in Cuckoo Land -- cuckoo, cuckoo, cuckoo!!!!!! Rationality has departed planet Earth.