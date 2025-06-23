One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time. Israel yet to confirm the ceasefire, while an Iranian source tells Reuters Iran agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later. "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote.

A senior Iranian official confirms to the Reuters news agency that Iran is agreeing to a Qatar-mediated, US-proposed ceasefire with Israel.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement to the US proposal for a ceasefire during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations tells Reuters. The call took place after Iran’s strikes on a US air base in Qatar on Monday, the official says. The phone call came after US President Donald Trump told Qatar’s emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Doha’s help persuading Tehran to also agree, the official says.

Israel and Tehran have not officially confirmed the ceasefire since Trump announced the deal.

