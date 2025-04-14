One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Leo Hohmann April 14, 2025

Stock in Thiel’s company, Palantir, soars Monday on news of major new business deal with NATO

President Trump’s push to recalibrate the U.S.-China trade relationship has the full endorsement of Silicon Valley billionaire and mega-technocrat Peter Thiel.

Thiel, one of the infamous “PayPal mafia,” and a major financier of Trump-Vance, recently told American Optimist host Joe Lonsdale that “something like the sort of reset that they’re talking about now seems where we’re going, where you need a very drastic reset with China.”

Thiel went on to say he believes some industrial capacity should be moved from China back to the U.S., where it will be handled mostly by AI and robots, and the rest should be moved from one communist country, China, to another communist country, Vietnam.

Thiel is an agent of the global deep state and the Western military-industrial complex. He not only co-founded PayPal, which was intended to replace paper money with digital and conditioned Americans to accept digital transactions, he also was one of the earliest investors in Facebook.

Facebook was largely a CIA invention that surveils, categorizes and stores Americans’ thoughts and opinions on basically everything. Thiel is the founder of another sinister enterprise called Palantir, whose biggest client at one point was the CIA and also now sells an AI-based “warfighting program” to the U.S. and NATO. You get the feeling from his comments in the above video that he may want to test out his new AI warfighting program against the Chinese.

It was announced today (Monday April 14) that Palantir’s AI-enabled Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO) will be employed within NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO), triggering a significant advancement in the modernization of its warfighting capabilities.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) soared nearly 6% on Monday morning after the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) said the agency and Palantir have finalized the acquisition of an AI-enabled warfighting system. Palantir is chaired by noted investor and Donald Trump-backer Peter Thiel, one of Facebook’s earliest investors. Palantir’s Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO) will be employed within NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO), enabling a significant advancement in the modernization of its warfighting capabilities.

The article goes on to state that the Palantir system empowers commanders and warfighters to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) safely and securely in core military operations.

The NCIA said the procurement of MSS NATO was “one of the most expeditious in NATO’s history, taking only six months from outlining the requirement to acquiring the system.”

NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO) is expected to start using the new system within the next 30 days, the article states, adding:

“SHAPE Chief of Staff General Markus Laubenthal said that Maven Smart System NATO enables the Alliance to leverage complex data, accelerate decision-making, and add true operational value.”

Palantir shares have gained more than 24% in 2025 since Trump took office.

So don’t believe all the talk about Trump wanting to leave NATO. His buddy and financial backer, Peter Thiel, is totally invested in NATO as a war fighting machine.

