Trump Billionaire Tech Ally Peter Thiel Sells ‘Smart’ AI ‘War Fighting’ System to NATO While Talking Up U.S. Trade War With China
Stock in Thiel’s company, Palantir, soars Monday on news of major new business deal with NATO
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
By Leo Hohmann April 14, 2025
Stock in Thiel’s company, Palantir, soars Monday on news of major new business deal with NATO
President Trump’s push to recalibrate the U.S.-China trade relationship has the full endorsement of Silicon Valley billionaire and mega-technocrat Peter Thiel.
Thiel, one of the infamous “PayPal mafia,” and a major financier of Trump-Vance, recently told American Optimist host Joe Lonsdale that “something like the sort of reset that they’re talking about now seems where we’re going, where you need a very drastic reset with China.”
Thiel went on to say he believes some industrial capacity should be moved from China back to the U.S., where it will be handled mostly by AI and robots, and the rest should be moved from one communist country, China, to another communist country, Vietnam.
Thiel is an agent of the global deep state and the Western military-industrial complex. He not only co-founded PayPal, which was intended to replace paper money with digital and conditioned Americans to accept digital transactions, he also was one of the earliest investors in Facebook.
Facebook was largely a CIA invention that surveils, categorizes and stores Americans’ thoughts and opinions on basically everything. Thiel is the founder of another sinister enterprise called Palantir, whose biggest client at one point was the CIA and also now sells an AI-based “warfighting program” to the U.S. and NATO. You get the feeling from his comments in the above video that he may want to test out his new AI warfighting program against the Chinese.
It was announced today (Monday April 14) that Palantir’s AI-enabled Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO) will be employed within NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO), triggering a significant advancement in the modernization of its warfighting capabilities.
Stockwits.com writes:
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) soared nearly 6% on Monday morning after the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) said the agency and Palantir have finalized the acquisition of an AI-enabled warfighting system.
Palantir is chaired by noted investor and Donald Trump-backer Peter Thiel, one of Facebook’s earliest investors.
Palantir’s Maven Smart System NATO (MSS NATO) will be employed within NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO), enabling a significant advancement in the modernization of its warfighting capabilities.
The article goes on to state that the Palantir system empowers commanders and warfighters to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) safely and securely in core military operations.
The NCIA said the procurement of MSS NATO was “one of the most expeditious in NATO’s history, taking only six months from outlining the requirement to acquiring the system.”
NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO) is expected to start using the new system within the next 30 days, the article states, adding:
“SHAPE Chief of Staff General Markus Laubenthal said that Maven Smart System NATO enables the Alliance to leverage complex data, accelerate decision-making, and add true operational value.”
Palantir shares have gained more than 24% in 2025 since Trump took office.
So don’t believe all the talk about Trump wanting to leave NATO. His buddy and financial backer, Peter Thiel, is totally invested in NATO as a war fighting machine.
Source: leohohmann.com
Related articles:
I did not write this:
---
“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” -Peter Thiel
Elon Musk copted and Peter Thiel founded a company that became PayPal.
Other executives at PayPal went on to found or lead other huge tech companies including YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Affirm, and many VC firms.
This group became known as the PayPal mafia because they basically controlled Silicon Valley.
Peter Thiel mentored a young JD Vance and helped him get set up in his first VC firm.
Peter Thiel and the PayPal mafia funded JD Vance's successful Senate run. Amazing because he had absolutely zero political experience.
Thiel and Musk all but forced Trump to choose JD Vance as VP in exchange for funding his presidential campaign.
The three of them, plus a lot of other tech billionaires subscribe to an ideology called the Dark Enlightenment espoused by this super weird, creepy dude: Curtis Yarvin aka Mencius Moldbug.
Yarvin preaches that the media and academia represent "The Cathedral" that secretly controls power and must be dismantled.
He advocates for a corporate run, monarchy, led by a CEO-Dictator. If Trump is gone from office, perhaps by Vance organizing a 25th Amendment removal due to claims about Trump’s cognitive decline, Vance moves in and that process begins.
Remember, it was just a couple of years ago when Musk said Trump was too old to even be a CEO, let alone the president.
Yarvin says that Democracy is an "outdated software" and openly opposes it and that:
- Government agencies should be dismantled and The U.S. should be broken up into "patchworks" controlled by tech oligarchs.
- That the elite tech billionaires should rule because they have the intelligence to "fix" society
- That the "masses are asses" too dumb to govern themselves.
The strategy is to gut the government via R.A.G.E - Retire All Govt Employees to make government incapable of operating.
Then to replace government with private corporations.
To eliminate elections because they are "obsolete"
To use distraction and chaos to prevent public resistance.
Trump is their useful tool to be disposed of as soon as they can wrest control.
This is why Elon wears a black MAGA hat. They are not Trump supporters, they are "Dark MAGA"
This isn't a hypothetical. The plan is already in motion:
- Musk, Thiel, and their network are actively dismantling democratic institutions.
- JD Vance, the “MAGA heir,” is being positioned to help implement this transition.
- The public is too distracted to realize what’s happening.
- If successful, democracy in America will be permanently replaced by a corporate-run authoritarian state.
---
This excellent video by What'sHerFace outlines this in-motion strategy:
Time code: 4:30 Vance: "Accept that This entire thing is going to fall in on itself. And so the task of conservatives right now is to preserve as much as can be conserved and so when the inevitable collapse of the country comes ensure that conservatives can help --> build back <-- the country."
Purpose of DOGE: Dismantle Existing System of Governance & Build Back Spiderweb AI Infrastructure: https://old.bitchute.com/video/EUer0GMfzKvl [7:03mins]
---
Purpose of DOGE: A Billionaire's Utopia is Our Dystopia Snow Crash Predictive Programming: https://old.bitchute.com/video/PiKR2hqZgiwE [6:33mins]
Mr. Harari, thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work. —Yuval Noah Harari, WEF Second in Command
---
DOGE equals RAGE (Retire All Government Employees), and is the unholy design of Curtis Yarvin which Musk is executing in order to gut the government and replace it with spiderweb oligarch corporate AI fueled feudalism—A new “software model” for world control. The world will devolve into a a place where our time is spent in virtual worlds in order to escape the hell-on-earth real one. What the real world will look like from Stay Slick
What this will look like from Stay Slick:
In the Technate’s framework, money is secondary to control. It’s not about wealth—it’s about governance through engineered scarcity, algorithmic management, and total control over participation.
-No elections. Just platform governance.
-No citizenship. Just digital access.
-No rights. Just Terms of Service.
You do not vote, you subscribe. You do not have rights, you have privileges that can be revoked. You do not have representation, you have AI-led arbitration.
A world where:
-Housing, food, and healthcare exist—but only within their network.
-Your participation in society depends on your compliance.
-Every transaction, every movement, every thought is recorded and scored.
Source: https://heyslick.substack.com/p/the-technate-of-north-america
Completely funded by US tax dollars yet he gets to sell it for personal profit. Despicable.