Source: Mary Talley Bowden MD

This was truly horrific—and the scariest part is, they may get away with it.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recently blew the whistle on how hospitals across America artificially inflated "Covid deaths" by euthanising patients.

"They killed people to get the bed empty so they could bring another patient in and... euthanise them, and then bring another one in and get paid bonuses."

"It's truly horrific."

