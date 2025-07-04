TRULY HORRIFIC: Hospitals Inflated COVID Deaths by Euthanizing Patients
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden speaks out on a chilling cover-up—and fears those responsible may walk free.
Source: Mary Talley Bowden MD
This was truly horrific—and the scariest part is, they may get away with it.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recently blew the whistle on how hospitals across America artificially inflated "Covid deaths" by euthanising patients.
"They killed people to get the bed empty so they could bring another patient in and... euthanise them, and then bring another one in and get paid bonuses."
"It's truly horrific."
Not everyone they tried to kill died. Some of us survived and are permanently disabled. They will not be held accountable except by God
yeah - and the Sahara's lost their case in court. Its truly horrific