Exposing The Darkness

TriTorch
36m

Brought to you by NEXRAD, atmospheric aerosol njection, HAARP, and whatever the latest weather weed smoking slurring tech they're trying out this week in this wacky lab test of ours known as earth: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-100896440

Curious as to why you randomly wake up at 3am? Now you ^ know.

djean111
10m

My guess is they don't want to bother with liability. Not that they would be found guilty or whatever, in today's world, but just be spared the bother. Also raises a question, for me, of is this a world-wide thing that is happening on a parallel track with wars and such. Is absolutely everything happening (that we know about) just a coordinated Kabuki theater play. Also the Epstein files are horrendous and atrocious and it looks like those in power really do not care anymore because we people can't actually do anything anyway. Here in Florida, geoengineering is supposedly i;;egal, but is it actually something that can be stopped, or else happens anyway and ignore the state laws. At this time, literally nothing would surprise me. Doesn't help that Trump thinks he is the smartest guy in the world and also needs his ego stroked more than Blofeld's cat.

