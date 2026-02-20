One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In a direct interview sounding the alarm on USAWatchdog, geoengineering researcher Dane Wigington argues the current administration is not merely dismissing claims of climate engineering, it is intensifying official denial at a time he describes as environmental “freefall.”

Wigington contends federal agencies, including NOAA and the National Weather Service, are restricting internal transparency while public officials dismiss geoengineering claims as “jet exhaust.”

He describes what he calls a coordinated effort to suppress scrutiny, normalize extreme weather events, and prevent broader public debate over climate intervention programs he insists are already underway.

By Greg Hunter February 18, 2026

Renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington has been warning of profound damage being done to the planet with geoengineering or manmade climate modification.

The proof man is destroying the planet in a big way is undeniable. on USAWatchdog has covered flooding, fires and up to 60 million tons of toxic poison being sprayed in our skies just in the last year. If that is not enough proof, watch the documentary Dane Wigington did a few years back called “The Dimming.” More than 26 million have seen the film despite the fact the powers that be are trying to suppress it. Finally, GeoEngineeringWatch.org has an extensive body of evidence and sourcing that shows every aspect of geoengineering going back decades.

There is NO debate that climate engineering is happening—period. There is also NO debate we are witnessing climate engineering’s destructive effects–period. It seems nobody will stand up and admit the damage that produces crazy headlines such as “NYC colder than Antarctica. . .” The people at the top of the climate modification operations want you to think everything is fine and the weather you are seeing is a freak one-time occurrence. Nothing could be further from the truth. Wigington says, ” We have heard nothing more out of this administration other than flat out denial.

Geoengineering is just jet exhaust (EPA Chief Lee Zeldin said this, which is a total provable lie). They are tripling down on official denial, and, yes, all other administrations denied it as well, but it is worse now than ever. . .. This cast of characters in Washington are doing everything in their power to virtually gut any and every form of environmental modification and monitoring systems that allow us to track climate engineering.

They are doing everything they can to hide these operations until the moment of impact. . .. We already have an illegal federal gag order on the nations’ weathermen. That’s the National Weather Service and NOAA with a gag order on all ‘agency operations.’”

Wigington says he knows for a fact the green energy climate advocates remain silent about the ongoing operations of geoengineering. Wigington says, “In the climate science community, you have the same degree of cowardness as the medical community and the CV19 shots. There are so many so-called climate scientists that say, gee, we might be in trouble at the end of this century, when we are in freefall right now. . .. There is no speculation in this equation. I want to make this clear. This is not theory or conjecture. What is coming is beyond what most people can imagine.”

“Freefall’ means farmers will start having trouble growing food and raising livestock. Even the bees are signaling big trouble as Wigington points out, “There is a concerted effort in the power structure to feed normalcy bias into the US population until the last possible moment. We are pretending some sort of economic policy will fix everything. When the environment doesn’t function, it’s game over. Pollen production is down by about 95% — again 95%. When there are no pollinators, there will be no people. This should be headlines everywhere.”

Several well-known celebrities have offered to help Wigington but got cold feet or possibly threatened to keep quiet. Wigington says, “Chuck Norris offered to write articles for WND . . . and then he suddenly went off the radar. I was told by a mutual friend that Chuck was told to leave this issue alone. . .. Merle Haggard (before he passed in 2016) and Willie Nelson were going to do something to bring attention to this issue, and that got stomped out. I have had packages put in the hands of Robert Downey, Jr., Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen and, of course, Chuck Norris.

Everybody seems to know how long their leash is. Anybody that moves up to a high spot is beholden to the powers that be to some degree. These fires are being stomped out. I have had interview requests from CNN, MSNBC, USA Today, National Geographic and the BBC. All of those were stomped out before they reached the finish line. I wonder why? Those in power cannot afford any credible data to come to the surface on this issue.”

There is much more in the 53-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, as the coverup for the huge damage caused by geoengineering continues when the world heads for environmental collapse for 2.18.26.

