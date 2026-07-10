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Source: Sense Receptor

Another doctor speaks out! During Covid, the hospitals were “KILLING FIELDS.” The “unvaccinated” were treated like “DIRTY PLAGUE RATS”

“100% the ‘unvaccinated’ were treated differently. You were treated as a dirty plague rat”.

“After Covid I think most people came to see that the hospitals were really killing fields”

“After Covid, most people realized their doctors were there for themselves. Their doctors were more than happy to give them a toxic substance that would hurt them, like the Covid injection”

This clip of Dr. James Miller, a trauma surgeon who worked at the WA hospital that got the first “covid” case in the U.S., is taken from a conversation with Alix Mayer posted to YouTube on July 8, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"Absolutely, the vaccinated and unvaccinated were treated differently. As I was telling you before, they started just denying basic health services to unvaccinated people, which spurned not giving diabetes medicine. You can't go see your family doctor.

"Now, you could still get emergency care in the ER, but 100% you were treated differently. You were treated as a dirty plague rat. And this was common in social media, but it was no different in the hospital. The medical community is no different.

"I think part of why this is such a good time to talk about this is I think the Overton window has shifted on the discussion. I think all people have realized the medical care system did not meet their expectations during Covid.

"I think most people thought before Covid when you go to the doctor, they're gonna help you out a bit and you're gonna get better and they're gonna wish you well. I think most people thought, when I'm really sick, I'm gonna go to the hospital, and they're gonna help me out a lot and do their best and get me well. After Covid, most people realized their doctors were there for themselves. Their doctors were more than happy to give them a toxic substance that would hurt them, like the Covid injection.

"And I think most people came to see that the hospitals were really killing fields. And that shift has been pretty dramatic. I felt that shift in '22, when I was still working as a trauma surgeon.

"Just this morning, I was running with a friend, and I was telling him that I was going to be on your show, and then I was going to talk about how the hospitals came killing fields. Oh, that totally happened to a friend of mine. And, we've been really good friends since I moved to Florida, and we're running buddies.

"And he hadn't thought to talk about his friend who went to the hospital with actually no medical problems. He just needed his oxygen tank refilled. I mean, he had COPD that was chronic. But he just went to the hospital because his medical supply company was out of oxygen tanks. And they said, you can go to the hospital. So he went to the hospital to get an oxygen tank, and they said, why don't you wait in the ER while we'll get you your oxygen tanks. Feeling fine. They gave him a shot of something for who knows what. All of a sudden, he's in the ICU the next day, dead the next. And my friend who's a local pastor is like, Oh, yeah, that's what the hospitals were. It's just— It was common."

Full Video

“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”

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