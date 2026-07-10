Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
11hEdited

Yes, I remember those days well. If you happened to be a dissenter of the COVID Crime, and dared to speak out, you were treated by (most) friends and family as a "conspiracy theorist kook" or worse, you were publicly shamed, called a traitor to society, selfish (for not caring about "others"), etc.

Then came the "vaccines". If you absolutely refused the jabs and spoke out against them, they *REALLY* let you have it with both barrels! You were treated almost as a "domestic terrorist" and threatened by public and private "officials" with all manner of consequences, up to and including jail.

Now, going into the 7th year of *THE* largest, most heinous crime in all human history, the things that people like myself and the other "kooks" were saying 6+ years ago are becoming public, common knowledge. BTW, have *any* of them said, "Sorry - you were right!"? Exceedingly few!

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cg's avatar
cg
11h

Purebloods laugh last, laugh best.

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