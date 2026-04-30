Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tammy's avatar
Tammy
2h

I know they are euthanizing people with mental illness because they took my elderly father’s life in December 2024. He had a few non life threatening physical ailments but his biggest issue was his mental health. They even waived the 90 days mandated cooling off period because he was a track 2 maid application.

From the moment he first doctor met my dad to date of death it was less than 2 weeks. It was the most disturbing thing ever. I still have ptsd and night terrors from watching them giving my dad a lethal injection. Contact me if you want to talk.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
2h

Aktion T4 all over again, Giddy Giddy Carousel

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture