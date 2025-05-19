One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry May 19, 2025

How does one of the most monitored men in the world suddenly develop end-stage “turbo cancer” — and no one sees it coming? That’s the question exploding across social media and even among top doctors, after the office of former President Joe Biden revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive, bone-spreading form of prostate cancer.

With a Gleason score of 9 and a Grade Group of 5 — clinical shorthand for one of the deadliest, most aggressive forms of prostate cancer — the diagnosis stunned even seasoned physicians. The announcement came just days after doctors reportedly discovered a mere “small nodule” on his prostate, raising more questions than answers.

Was this a catastrophic oversight, a deliberate cover-up — or a textbook case of so-called “turbo cancer,” the terrifying new phenomenon where malignancies seem to emerge overnight and spread with devastating speed?

Despite having access to the most elite medical care on the planet, including routine physicals at Walter Reed, Biden’s cancer was somehow missed until it had reached an advanced stage that many top physicians say simply shouldn’t happen— especially not to a former Commander-in-Chief under constant surveillance by the best in medicine.

“Inconceivable” — Top Doctors Sound Alarm

“It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the presidency,” said Dr. Howie Forman, a Yale professor of radiology and public health. According to Forman, the progression of such aggressive cancer would have been detected through routine PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing — a standard procedure for men over 50.

Dr. Forman pointed out that Biden must have had PSA tests “numerous times before” and bluntly called the late-stage diagnosis “odd.” In a follow-up post, he asked if Biden had been screened at all over the past decade, or whether previous PSA results were suspiciously withheld.

The term “turbo cancer” has begun circulating among medical circles and online commentators alike — referring to aggressive, late-stage cancers that appear to come out of nowhere and spread like wildfire. And now, it’s being whispered in connection with Biden.

Dr. Siegel: “I’m Taken Aback”

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel expressed similar disbelief. “I’m a little taken aback that it’s this far advanced,” he admitted, highlighting that most prostate cancers are found early through blood tests — not during physical exams, as reportedly happened with Biden.

“Everybody knows in the medical community this is the one cancer in men you really look out for,” Siegel continued. “It would be really surprising if they weren’t doing very close screening.”

The shock among professionals is palpable. According to Siegel, a standard PSA test should have flagged this long before Biden experienced symptoms like urinary issues — which typically appear only after the cancer has already spread.

Dr. Shusterman: “Unheard Of”

On News Nation, urologist Dr. David Shusterman went even further, calling Biden’s case “unheard of.”

“It’s very unlikely that someone could get annual checkups and not notice,” he said, describing the diagnosis of Gleason 9 prostate cancer as almost impossible for someone being monitored regularly. Shusterman stated that such a cancer “has to spread over several years,” concluding bluntly: “There’s definitely evidence that he knew about this for a while.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Donald Trump Jr. shared a screenshot from physician Dr. Steven Quay, who said prostate cancer is “the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts” and asked how it could possibly have advanced to bone metastases without anyone noticing.

The implication? A potential cover-up of Biden’s true medical condition — one that could have affected the 2024 election, where Biden was still positioned as the Democratic frontrunner just months ago. In February 2024, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s longtime physician, issued a glowing health assessment, declaring him “fit to serve.”

Now that assessment looks increasingly dubious. The rapid spread. The late discovery. The contradictory health reports. The insistence that nothing was wrong — until everything suddenly was. Biden’s diagnosis raises more than medical red flags — it raises political ones.

Was the White House aware of the cancer earlier? Were test results buried? Was the public misled during an election year?

Most importantly, why are the health authorities still gaslighting us about turbo cancer and the aftermath of the mRNA roll out?

