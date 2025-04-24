One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter April 19, 2025

For the last three years, a “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” has been uncovering what mortuary workers are finding in the bodies they are preparing for burial.

Retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland took this upon himself after news of all the gruesome material that was being reportedly pulled out of the veins and arteries of these bodies. Now, there is a new discovery, and that is these fibrous clots, caused by CV19 vax injections, are showing up to be contagious or infectious.

Haviland explains, “I surveyed embalmers all around the world in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. In my latest survey at the end of 2024, 301 embalmers did respond. Out of 250 of them, or 83%, said they are still seeing the unusual white fibrous clots in the veins and arteries of their corpses.

These are people with 20 and 30 years of experience, and they say they have never seen these clots before until the last four years since the rollout of the CV19 vaccines. . . .This is very scary stuff if the blood around these white fibrous clots happens to be infectious or contagious.”

Haviland says the scientists he talks to say the more CV19 shots you get, the more prone you are to these fibrous clots. Haviland says, “The crucial step is are these clots a special set of amyloid protein that is actually prion in nature? It’s actually infectious. It’s a misfolded protein that can make other proteins around it, that are perfectly healthy, misfold as well.”

Haviland says research shows these white fibrous clots can make other people sick. The tests that discovered these fibrous clots can be infectious were run by Dr. Kevin McCarin in Japan. Haviland says, “Here’s the scary part. For the last four years, embalmers have been seeing this in their embalming rooms. They have been pulling these white fibrous clots out that can be contagious.

The blood that is coming off the corpse is draining down the embalming table and down into the sewers. Doctors that work in catheter labs or regular operating rooms and vascular surgeons have been pulling these clots out of living people in the last four years. They may have inadvertently infected themselves or the nursing staff with these infectious prions.

Also, we know for the last four years people have been donating blood who have had the CV19 vaccines, and they could have infected blood prion, and that blood supply could be tainted. So, this has all kinds of ramifications to it.

As soon I found this out, I immediately sent this information to RFK Jr. (HHS Secretary), and I have not gotten any response. So, I hope they are looking at this.”

There is much more in the 43-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Tom Haviland to do a deep dive into the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” and the new discovery that the white fibrous clots can be contagious and infectious to everyone for 4.19.25.

