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By Greg Hunter March 17, 2026

For the past four years in a row, retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland has been asking embalmers in the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” what mortuary workers are finding in the bodies they are preparing for burial.

Haviland surveyed embalmers all around the world in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. At the end of 2024, 301 embalmers responded. 250 of them, or 83%, said they are still seeing the unusual white fibrous clots in the veins and arteries of their corpses. In 2025, only 59 from around the world took the survey.

This small sample gave similar results. What is going on, and why have so few responded to the 2025 survey? Haviland says, “I have actually been in touch with a vascular specialist and cardiologist from Jacksonville, Florida, Doctor Mohannad Bisharat, and he’s admitted to me that he has been removing these same fibrous clots in living people for the last five years . . .. He sucks them out or pulls them out of living patients. They are causing strokes and heart attacks, and there has been a huge coverup by the funeral industry and by the medical community to not want to talk about this.”

Haviland goes on to say, “70% to 80% of embalmers say they are seeing it in the surveys. What percentage of funeral directors are talking about this? Less than 20% of the funeral director associations are talking about this phenomenon, even though 70% to 80% say they are seeing it. Something is wrong.”

Haviland contends the amount of deaths and injuries from the CV19 so-called “vaccines” are well known. To keep quiet about it and pretend it’s not happening on a large scale is a crime against humanity. Haviland explains, “Absolutely, this is a criminal coverup at this point in time. If funeral directors, embalmers, vascular surgeons and cardiologists don’t let us know what is inside people’s veins and arteries, and the general public does not know what they see. . . the fact they are sitting on this information and they know it is happening and not relaying it to the authorities is criminal, in my opinion.”

Haviland says he contacts the FDA and CDC about his survey results every year and gets zero response. Haviland says doctors he talks to say people need treatment, so these clots do not form.

He mentioned Ivermectin, Nattokinase, Hydroxychloroquine and other supplements doctors are using to detox the vax injured. Haviland points out that once the big white fibrous clots form, there is no dissolving them. They have to be removed by a specialist if the white fibrous clots do not kill the patient first.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with Tom Haviland to do a deep dive into the 2025 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” and why there is a gigantic and growing clot coverup caused by the CV19 vax” for 3.17.26.

While Doctors Face Threats for Speaking Out, Alt Media Giants Ignore the Alarming Truth — “Tucker Has Failed to Contact Me,” Says Haviland

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