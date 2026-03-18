Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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MakalekaAnne's avatar
MakalekaAnne
1h

Great article Tom! Thank you so much for shouting at the rooftops! God called each and everyone of us to be courageous, I would hope the funeral directors and embalmers and physicians would also be shouting from the rooftops. They are truly doing a disservice to humanity, may God have mercy on them.

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1h

Thank you, Lioness, for once again covering this most spectacular side effect of the dangerous Covid mRNA vaccines: these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS!

A few hours ago, I just did another interview with One America News host Riley Lewis. Along with me, I had the 2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. This is HUGE NEWS. It's the very first time that a President or former President of a US state Funeral Director Association has agreed to speak out publicly about the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS! Look for this interview to be uploaded onto Rumble within the next few days!

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