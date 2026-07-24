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Source: Brownstone Institute

“The architects of the Covid disaster killed more Americans than the Nazis did in World War II.” “The size of the evil that we’re dealing with is enormous.”

Toby Rogers just laid out an uncomfortable truth that Americans need to face:

“We have to ask… whether fascism has emerged on our shores.”



“You don’t have the racial hatred, the just insane nationalism and… religious hatred that you saw in World War II.”



“It’s this catastrophe without an ideology.”



“The largest censorship campaign in American history, worse than McCarthyism.”



“Government has never had this level of sophistication before.”



“So if it’s not some grand conspiracy, how did government suddenly learn how to execute this effectively?”

Full Video

In this episode of The Brownstone Show, Jeffrey Tucker interviews Toby Rogers, Brownstone Fellow, Ph.D. in political economy, and leading researcher on the political economy of autism. They examine the dramatic, ongoing collapse in U.S. labor force participation — now at shocking lows for women professionals and those over 55 — and trace it to four interlocking assaults: the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the explosion of the vaccine schedule, NAFTA/WTO-driven manufacturing job losses that fueled the opioid epidemic and disability claims, COVID lockdowns that shattered work ethic and destroyed small businesses, and the toxic effects of COVID mRNA shots linked to myocarditis, aggressive cancers, fertility issues, and broader ill health. Toby details how the pharmaceutical industry has turned iatrogenic injury into an economic strategy — what Jeffrey calls “biological colonialism” — extracting wealth from the middle class by making people sicker and more dependent. They also discuss epistemic capture of science, medicine, media, regulators, and academia; widespread censorship and paper retractions; the predatory collapse of health insurance; and the failure of both market and state solutions amid a profound moral and intellectual crisis.

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