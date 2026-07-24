Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
2h

The second smartest guy in the world, sub stack help me make the realization in late 2021 that the Covid injections were slow, kill bio weapons.. in 2022 the unacceptable Jessica Rose help me understand that the VARES database was being deliberately underreported.. and clear Bill Gates was deeply involved in eugenics via the mRNA technology

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

Fauci has been likened to a nazi.

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