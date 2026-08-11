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Source: Brownstone Institute

Toby Rogers warns that our entire system is designed to “enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.”

It’s not just the media.

They bought up “everything and everybody.”

“They bought up the political system, so politicians won’t ask questions.”



“They bought up the regulators, so regulators won’t ask questions.”

“They bought up continuing medical education, so doctors are just trained by the pharmaceutical industry in the latest products that they want to sell.”

“They’ve bought up universities, the curriculum for medical schools.”

“They’ve bought up every step in the knowledge production process in science and medicine.”

“The pharmaceutical industry has captured the knowledge production process.”

“People don’t realize that they’re in an entire system designed to enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.”

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