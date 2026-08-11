Toby Rogers: Big Pharma’s Total Domination and Subversion of Our Republic is Even Worse Than You Think
Toby Rogers warns that our entire system is designed to “enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.”
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Source: Brownstone Institute
Toby Rogers warns that our entire system is designed to “enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.”
It’s not just the media.
They bought up “everything and everybody.”
“They bought up the political system, so politicians won’t ask questions.”
“They bought up the regulators, so regulators won’t ask questions.”
“They bought up continuing medical education, so doctors are just trained by the pharmaceutical industry in the latest products that they want to sell.”
“They’ve bought up universities, the curriculum for medical schools.”
“They’ve bought up every step in the knowledge production process in science and medicine.”
“The pharmaceutical industry has captured the knowledge production process.”
“People don’t realize that they’re in an entire system designed to enrich the pharmaceutical industry at our expense.”
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If people let government decide which foods they eat and medicines they take, their bodies will be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny.
Thomas Jefferson
Merchants have no country. The mere spot they stand on does not constitute so strong an attachment as that from which they draw their gains. In every country and in every age, the priest has been hostile to liberty. He is always in alliance with the despot, abetting his abuses in return for protection to his own. It is easier to acquire them, and to effect this, they have perverted the best religion ever preached to man into mystery and jargon, unintelligible to all mankind, and therefore the safer engine for their purposes. With the lawyers it is a new thing. They have, in the mother country, been generally the primest supporters of the free principles of their constitution. But there, too, they have changed.
Thomas Jefferson
Letter to Horatio G. Spafford (17 March 1814).