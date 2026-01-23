One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kelleigh Nelson January 23, 2026

Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Please attribute to Gage Skidmore if used elsewhere. Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America – Pam Bondi, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikipedia

All I want to do is be the best attorney general that I can be. Pam Bondi (Uh Pam, we’re still waiting.)

Attorney General Pam Bondi ‘whiffed’ on the Epstein Files. First, she gave them (influencers) binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as well wasn’t on her desk. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (Hey Susie, didn’t you promote Pammy for AG?)

Our country is now taking so steady a course as to show by what road it will pass to destruction, to wit: by consolidation of power first, and then corruption, its necessary consequence. Thomas Jefferson

I think it’s perfectly understandable that the American people would like to know who he [Epstein] trafficked those women to and why they weren’t prosecuted. Sen. John Kennedy

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein! In February of 2025, the first phase of declassified files largely contained documents that had been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government. Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the truckload outside her office contained all the files and would soon be released. The documents were given to a large team of lawyers who were assigned to review them and redact sensitive personal information about victims before public release.

Five months later, in July of 2025, we again heard from AG Bondi that the review was complete, and no client list was discovered. In November, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act compelling the release of all files by December. As of January 2026, the DOJ is still reviewing over two million documents related to the case, and releases are ongoing but significantly behind the legally mandated schedule.

Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein and Maxwell in the late 1990s and early 2000s is well documented and the images released last December are just a slice of the “several hundred thousand” documents Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said are tied to the investigation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has threatened Bill and Hillary Clinton with contempt proceedings for defying the US Congressional subpoenas to testify in the Epstein case. Will they be put in chains like Peter Navarro and hauled off to jail for four months? Doubtful. It is unlikely contempt charges will happen to the former president and his radical Saul Alinsky mentored wife. Hillary met Alinsky in 1961 when her Methodist Youth Minister Don Jones, who served at First United Methodist Church in Park Ridge, Illinois during her teenage years, took his class to meet the left-wing community organizer.

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder refused a House subpoena for documents related to the “Operation Fast and Furious” gun-walking scandal in 2012 citing “executive privilege”. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered by a Mexican felon who had one of the guns that originated from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gun smuggling operation. Holder never faced criminal prosecution or personal legal sanctions.

The “immediate release” of the entire Epstein case has gone silent and the public, once again, will most likely never know the truth.

Pam Bondi’s Rise to Fame

Pam loves the camera and never shies away from an interview even when she has nothing of value to say. She’s a Fox News favorite.

Bondi began her campaign for Florida Attorney General in late 2009. Wealthy members and fundraisers associated with the Church of Scientology became major supporters, organizing events for her campaigns, starting around 2010, a move she defended as helping fight human trafficking, despite a court case accusing Scientology of human trafficking and slave labor. In 2014, wealthy Scientologists hosted a campaign fund raiser for her in Clearwater, Florida, their headquarters. She had toured those same facilities in 2010 and in 2016 gave an address to members of their group.

Bondi was elected in 2010 as Florida’s attorney general to protect the public from fraud and abuse. However, she fired two prosecutors in her office who were investigating the use of false evidence to kick people out of their homes. Why? Because the people committing the fraud happened to be Bondi’s campaign donors.

Florida was the epicenter of a massive “robo-signing” scandal, where “foreclosure mills” and major banks systematically produced fraudulent documents to expedite the eviction of homeowners. This practice involved employees with little training signing hundreds of affidavits daily without verifying their accuracy, a process that began in earnest around 2009.

Bondi was criticized for slowing down investigations, firing key staff, and ultimately settling for a smaller, centralized national deal rather than pursuing local litigation.

After Bondi was termed out in 2019, she became a lobbyist at Ballard Partners whose income shot into the stratosphere after Donald Trump became one of their clients during his first term. She worked with Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, while at Ballard. Wiles and Bondi were colleagues and had a close professional and personal relationship. Wiles admired Bondi’s looks and called her “Barbie.”

Susie Wiles had 42 different clients, including Republic Services, a waste management firm accused of dumping toxic waste into a landfill; two mining firms seeking to develop resource extraction operations in public lands and watersheds; Swisher Sweets tobacco, which has been attempting for years to block restrictions on its illegal candy-flavored cigars; and Globovision Tele Ca, Corp., whose owner was federally sanctioned in a $1.2 billion money-laundering case. Wiles continued official lobbying while Trump’s campaign manager.

Bondi represented Amazon, General Motors, private prison firm GEO Group, and other “Fortune 500 companies.” She was also one of Uber’s hired guns as well as lobbying for the government of Qatar, the country where a literally uncountable number of migrant itinerant workers died constructing venues for the 2022 World Cup. Recently she had been lobbying for a series of sheriff’s associations.

Check out Ballard Partner’s profile at Open Secrets.

The Qatari government has built up an army of lobbyists and PR gurus in the U.S. in recent years in an effort to turn its reputation around. Bondi signed off on the legality of Trump accepting Qatar’s gift of a $400 million plane, triggering scrutiny from congressional Democrats.

Last March, the Qatari Embassy inked a deal with Cornerstone Government Affairs. The team of lobbyists working on the account includes David Planning, a former special assistant to Trump, and Chris Hodgson, a former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

George Zimmerman

Fourteen years ago, Bondi was a big part of the fraudulent prosecution architecture in the George Zimmerman case. Zimmerman had been attacked by a drugged-up Trayvon Martin and was screaming for help while having his head slammed into cement. Zimmerman was a member of the community watch and had called the Sanford Police Dept before the altercation ensued. He fatally shot Martin and was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter when it was an obvious issue of self-defense.

In 2012, Attorney General Eric Holder wasted no time in heading down to Florida after the shooting to stand with groups demanding the arrest and prosecution of Zimmerman. He praised his close friend Rev. Al Sharpton shortly after Sharpton threatened to take things “to the next level” if authorities failed to arrest Zimmerman.

Florida’s Governor, Rick Scott was advised by AG Bondi to appoint Angela Corey as prosecutor of the Zimmerman case. Corey was Bondi’s campaign manager.

Bondi supported the prosecution against George Zimmerman. She collaborated with Democrat lawyer Ben Crump to prosecute Zimmerman. Bondi was pictured consulting Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, alongside lawyers from Ben Crump’s firm as they sought to jail Zimmerman for defending himself.

Bondi did intentionally, willfully and with specific intent attempt to use the power of her office to assist in the malicious and wrongful prosecution of a transparently innocent man.

Bondi, Zeldin and Fluoride

As of January 2026, AG Pam Bondi and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin have not withdrawn the EPA’s appeal in the Food & Water Watch v. EPA fluoride case, though they’ve been urged to by advocates; instead, the Biden EPA initiated the appeal in early 2025, and the Trump EPA, with Zeldin now leading, continued it, focusing on legal grounds while also planning a broader review of fluoride science.

Advocates, including those associated with Pam Bondi’s previous efforts and the Fluoride Action Network, have called for Zeldin and Bondi to withdraw the appeal and implement a ban, but this hasn’t happened.

HHS Director, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to eliminate fluoride from America’s water.

Pam’s Poison Fetish, written in August of 2025, exposed Bondi’s and Zeldin’s opposition to RFK Jr.’s elimination of fluoride.

Following is a portion of that article.

“Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. says fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders and thyroid disease. He wants it removed from America’s water.

“Groups like the Fluoride Action Network have been in court for nearly a decade after the EPA denied their petition against local water utilities adding in the waste product. In September of 2024, the ruling by California District Court Judge Edward Chen, an appointee of former President Obama, dealt a blow to public health groups in the growing debate about whether the benefits of continuing to add fluoride to the water supply outweighs its risks.

“‘In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States,’ the judge wrote in his ruling.

“AG Pam Bondi and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin are working with the chemical association to appeal this ruling. Pam Bondi was a registered lobbyist with the Washington, D.C.-based firm Ballard Partners and has represented wealthy special interests and foreign governments, including Qatar and a refrigerant company with ties to China. While a direct link between Bondi and the chemical association specifically fighting fluoride removal isn’t clear, it’s worth noting that concerns have been raised in the past about Bondi’s decisions and potential influence from corporate interests during her time as Florida’s Attorney General.

“Zeldin received consulting payments from a Qatari investor involved in the felony corruption case against former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). During his confirmation process, Zeldin received strong support from major chemical industry lobbying groups, such as the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

“Despite dental pressure, 99% of western continental Europe has rejected, banned, or stopped fluoridation due to environmental, health, legal or ethical concerns. Only about 5% of the world population is fluoridated and more than 50% of these people live in North America.”

Bondi’s Efforts to Dismiss Case Against Pfizer

Dr. Mary Bowden, who saved countless lives during the Covid era, said, “The truth about what happened during those years is starting to surface and it is happening in court.”

In the 30-minute video, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, whistleblower Brook Jackson and Attorney Robert Barnes discuss the fight for truth is in the COVID vaccine trials.

Pfizer’s Albert Bourla told the public they were working at the speed of science to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. However, researchers who were testing Pfizer’s vaccine at several sites in Texas noted that speed may have come at the cost of data integrity and patient safety.

Dr. Bowden points first to Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson who stated that researchers were “unblinding the patients” and “weren’t following the protocols.” Jackson was a regional director employed at the privately owned research organization Ventavia Research Group. She told The British Medical Journal (BMJ) that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial.

Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems they were finding. After repeatedly notifying Ventavia of these problems, in September of 2021, Brook Jackson emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ventavia fired her later the same day. Jackson has provided the BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails. (BMJ report) Emails from Pfizer’s partner company, ICON, show Ventavia was not keeping up with data entry queries.

Jackson filed a qui tam lawsuit under the False Claims Act in 2021, alleging fraud against the U.S. government. Pfizer had secured billions in contracts tied to trial data, including from the Department of Defense. Jackson argued that flawed data tainted submissions, led to emergency authorization and massive public funding.

The FDA followed up Jackson’s letter of allegations with a phone call. They spoke for an hour and sixteen minutes regarding her concerns. To date, Ventavia has not been inspected by the FDA, and only nine of 131 U.S. clinical trial sites were inspected prior to FDA approval.

Pfizer has since commissioned Ventavia to work on four new vaccine trials. Ventavia said, “We are confident in our practices and procedures in conducting clinical trials.”

Pfizer said it had received an anonymous complaint about Ventavia in September 2020. “Actions were taken to correct and remediate where necessary. Pfizer’s investigation did not identify any issues or concerns that would invalidate the data or jeopardize the integrity of the study.”

An FDA spokesperson said, “FDA has full confidence in the data that were used to support the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine authorization and the Comirnaty approval.”

Jackson’s January 2021 federal whistleblower lawsuit false claim act against Ventavia Research Group, LLC, Pfizer Inc., ICON, PLC was dismissed with prejudice.

Trial Site News reported, “In early 2022, the DOJ declined to intervene on Jackson’s behalf, despite her voluminous evidence. Then, in an unusual move, the government filed a statement of interest siding with Pfizer and Ventavia – explicitly urging the court to dismiss Jackson’s case. By October 2022, federal attorneys argued that Jackson’s allegations, even if true, did not warrant a lengthy legal battle. In a striking admission of priorities, the DOJ effectively argued that pursuing the fraud claims was not in the government’s interest – an argument critics interpret as ‘we’d rather not know, or let the public know, if something went wrong.’”

As a result, the person who tried hardest to blow the whistle on these trial violations was not only silenced but left without a job, without a court remedy, and facing nearly $20,000 in personal legal sanctions (the judge ordered her to pay some of Pfizer’s legal costs).

The False Claims Act is supposed to empower insiders to expose fraud on the government, even when government officials themselves might be complicit or prefer not to act. It is supposed to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and even reward them with a portion of recovered funds plus legal costs.

Initially sealed for government review, the Biden-era DOJ declined intervention but later moved to dismiss, citing public health policy concerns. A district court allowed dismissal, but Jackson appealed to the Fifth Circuit. In a recent oral argument, her attorney, Warner Mendenhall, argued against late government intervention without good cause. Attorney Robert Barnes highlighted a favorable panel and probing questions toward the government and defendants. Optimism grew, with hopes a new administration might reverse course. In this case, the DOJ actually shielded Pfizer and Ventavia from discovery.

With the new Trump administration promising transparency and the appointment of HHS Director RFK Jr., who had long railed about government secrecy in public health, and promised “radical transparency” at the HHS, hope flared anew. Many believed the case would finally be heard.

But it remains muzzled.

Financial disclosures revealed that Pam Bondi provided legal services to Pfizer, Inc. while in private practice, specifically while working as “Of Counsel” to the law firm Panza, Maurer & Maynard. Surely, this should have raised questions about recusal and DOJ impartiality. Did that have anything to do with Trump’s DOJ affirming and embracing Biden’s DOJ intervention on Pfizer’s behalf?

Brook Jackson’s lawyer called this absurd. There was nothing that prevented Secretary Kennedy or AG Bondi from withdrawing the government’s motion to dismiss the minute they took office in 2025. They should have allowed it to proceed or at least been neutral.

Instead, they defended Pfizer’s victory and urged the appeals court to uphold the dismissal with prejudice (meaning permanently).

Trial Site News founder Daniel O’Connor said, “If there was a moment to demonstrate a break from past secrecy, this was it, and the administration more than blinked.”

Attorney Robert Barnes affirmed in email that “Brook’s case is pending before the Fifth Circuit of Appeals, where the court has not yet issued its ruling.”

© 2026 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net

