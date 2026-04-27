Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis Norn's avatar
Dennis Norn
2hEdited

Hunted for life for any manufactures, government, doctor etcetera still pushing, administering or hiding the truth avoiding accountability for what has been known for years now as deadly bioweapon must be held accountable as I'm sure many of these doctors have been confronted by patients or warned and or at least asked about the experimental gene editing jabs so if they are of true healing minds know something stinks a long time ago. In my mind any doctor still administering or pushing this bio weapon needs to be removed, charged and exposed for crimes against humanity. For those of us who with only common sense can see some thing is wrong even without a medical degree see the potential of harm then we know those who have a doctors credentials would see the same thing showing us these so-called doctors need to be charged, jailed and exposed as traitors to the human race committing crimes against humanity just as those manufacturing, pushing and administering these bioweapons for wealth etcetera. For doctors to continue at this time to rather than have their large income interfered with over caring for their patients demands accountability publicly to end these crimes against humanity for wealth. This sick minded medical evil for wealth has been known since 1900 when John D Rockefeller and Simon Flexner hijacked the medical system to use petrochemicals that supposedly treat but not cure anything over proven natural cures for more than a hundred years if not for more than thousand years just so a handful of the worst greedy demented evil humanity has to offer could become insanely wealthy must be exposed and stopped. Hunted for life is a good start. How many have they killed over that time? How many in the last ten or so years?

Reply
Share
Eva's avatar
Eva
2h

I am sorry I don’t comment more often I am so appreciative of all your hard work 😊🙏 I just wanted to say what an honourable and kind gentleman Sucharit Bhakdi is and that it is good to see him again I haven’t seen much in the last couple of years after his torrid law case in Germany.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture