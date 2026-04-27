THIS IS THE DANGER OF ALL MRNA VACCINES: Dr. Bhakdi Warns of Turbo Cancer and Genetic Alteration
The retired immunology professor warns COVID vaccines may integrate into the human genome
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired Professor Emeritus of Immunology, delivers a warning about COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that during mass production, bacterial plasmids were used, leading to integration into the human genome.
According to Dr. Bhakdi, this process “results in turbo cancer” and means that “many…became genetically altered for sure.”
He further points to findings he associates with researchers such as Peter McCullough and Kevin McKernan, describing them as evidence of previously unknown risks, and calls for urgent attention to what he characterizes as serious dangers tied to mRNA vaccines.
Source: Sense Receptor
Sucharit Bhakdi, retired Professor Emeritus of Immunology: "With these...Covid 'vaccines,' there is integration of bacterial...plasmids into the... genome... which results in turbo cancer".
This clip of Bhakdi, a retired Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and former Chair of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, is taken from a LIGHTHOUSETV video posted to YouTube on April 24, 2026.
Partial transcription of clip
“The fact that these so-called vaccines, the COVID vaccines, were manufactured according to an authorized protocol is also not true. Those of you who do not know this better get informed. Because what happened was they submitted one process of manufacturing that used synthetic genes, DNA. But when it came to mass production, they used bacterial chromosomes, okay? Which are not synthetic and which are filled— This is just so dangerous.
“And that has come out because of the discoveries that were made in the last three months. One comes from Peter McCullough’s foundation. And that is where they showed that there is integration of the bacterial chromosomes, the plasmid into human genome. And that results in turbo cancer. This is known now.
“The second one is the discovery of the hybrids by, by Kevin McKernan in December, where he showed that mortally dangerous byproducts of production, which are created only through the use of these bacterial plasmids, which were never authorized for any use, not even emergency use. It was a different process that they used to manufacture the vaccine that was given to millions around the world.
“Now listen guys, it’s the end. The last paper that just came out two weeks ago was a cooperation between Peter McCullough’s group and our group at the, in the— in Germany. And that showed that the gene that was injected persisted over years. So that in fact people, not all of them, but many of them, became genetically altered for sure.
“And now you know what? There is no protection of anyone against these crimes. So it is now time to get this out and insist that the law courts go for them. I say first of all to my colleagues, you have the last chance to turn back and say, my God, we didn’t know this. We really didn’t. And this is believable because this was not known. Six months ago it wasn’t known.
“But now that it’s known, and if you know that this is the danger of all mRNA vaccines, you better not touch that injection. You better not, because you can be hunted for life.”
Full Video:
Related articles:
Hunted for life for any manufactures, government, doctor etcetera still pushing, administering or hiding the truth avoiding accountability for what has been known for years now as deadly bioweapon must be held accountable as I'm sure many of these doctors have been confronted by patients or warned and or at least asked about the experimental gene editing jabs so if they are of true healing minds know something stinks a long time ago. In my mind any doctor still administering or pushing this bio weapon needs to be removed, charged and exposed for crimes against humanity. For those of us who with only common sense can see some thing is wrong even without a medical degree see the potential of harm then we know those who have a doctors credentials would see the same thing showing us these so-called doctors need to be charged, jailed and exposed as traitors to the human race committing crimes against humanity just as those manufacturing, pushing and administering these bioweapons for wealth etcetera. For doctors to continue at this time to rather than have their large income interfered with over caring for their patients demands accountability publicly to end these crimes against humanity for wealth. This sick minded medical evil for wealth has been known since 1900 when John D Rockefeller and Simon Flexner hijacked the medical system to use petrochemicals that supposedly treat but not cure anything over proven natural cures for more than a hundred years if not for more than thousand years just so a handful of the worst greedy demented evil humanity has to offer could become insanely wealthy must be exposed and stopped. Hunted for life is a good start. How many have they killed over that time? How many in the last ten or so years?
I am sorry I don’t comment more often I am so appreciative of all your hard work 😊🙏 I just wanted to say what an honourable and kind gentleman Sucharit Bhakdi is and that it is good to see him again I haven’t seen much in the last couple of years after his torrid law case in Germany.