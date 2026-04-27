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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired Professor Emeritus of Immunology, delivers a warning about COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that during mass production, bacterial plasmids were used, leading to integration into the human genome.

According to Dr. Bhakdi, this process “results in turbo cancer” and means that “many…became genetically altered for sure.”

He further points to findings he associates with researchers such as Peter McCullough and Kevin McKernan, describing them as evidence of previously unknown risks, and calls for urgent attention to what he characterizes as serious dangers tied to mRNA vaccines.

Source: Sense Receptor

Sucharit Bhakdi, retired Professor Emeritus of Immunology: "With these...Covid 'vaccines,' there is integration of bacterial...plasmids into the... genome... which results in turbo cancer".

This clip of Bhakdi, a retired Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and former Chair of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, is taken from a LIGHTHOUSETV video posted to YouTube on April 24, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“The fact that these so-called vaccines, the COVID vaccines, were manufactured according to an authorized protocol is also not true. Those of you who do not know this better get informed. Because what happened was they submitted one process of manufacturing that used synthetic genes, DNA. But when it came to mass production, they used bacterial chromosomes, okay? Which are not synthetic and which are filled— This is just so dangerous.

“And that has come out because of the discoveries that were made in the last three months. One comes from Peter McCullough’s foundation. And that is where they showed that there is integration of the bacterial chromosomes, the plasmid into human genome. And that results in turbo cancer. This is known now.

“The second one is the discovery of the hybrids by, by Kevin McKernan in December, where he showed that mortally dangerous byproducts of production, which are created only through the use of these bacterial plasmids, which were never authorized for any use, not even emergency use. It was a different process that they used to manufacture the vaccine that was given to millions around the world.

“Now listen guys, it’s the end. The last paper that just came out two weeks ago was a cooperation between Peter McCullough’s group and our group at the, in the— in Germany. And that showed that the gene that was injected persisted over years. So that in fact people, not all of them, but many of them, became genetically altered for sure.

“And now you know what? There is no protection of anyone against these crimes. So it is now time to get this out and insist that the law courts go for them. I say first of all to my colleagues, you have the last chance to turn back and say, my God, we didn’t know this. We really didn’t. And this is believable because this was not known. Six months ago it wasn’t known.

“But now that it’s known, and if you know that this is the danger of all mRNA vaccines, you better not touch that injection. You better not, because you can be hunted for life.”

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