Source: EDWARD DOWD

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden just told Joe Rogan how many new mRNA vaccines are in the pipeline — and it’s way more than you think.

“They have 500 mRNA shots in the pipeline.”

“33 of those are self amplifying, which is really terrifying.”

“That means they're designed to continue to replicate indefinitely.”

“We have to keep fighting”

