THIS IS SCARY! “They Have 500 mRNA Shots in the Pipeline” — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
“33 of those are self amplifying, which is really terrifying.”
Source: EDWARD DOWD
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden just told Joe Rogan how many new mRNA vaccines are in the pipeline — and it’s way more than you think.
“They have 500 mRNA shots in the pipeline.”
“That means they're designed to continue to replicate indefinitely.”
“We have to keep fighting”
